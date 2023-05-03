BeReal now rolling out Apple Music integration to share songs in the app

Earlier this year, BeReal announced a new feature that lets users share music they’re listening to with their friends on the app. At first, the feature was only compatible with Spotify, but BeReal is now rolling out support for Apple Music as well.

BeReal song sharing now works with Apple Music

As noted by some users, the option to connect BeReal to an Apple Music account is now available in the latest version of the app. Just like with Spotify, Apple Music subscribers can now easily share what they’re currently listening to with their BeReal followers. While previously the feature was available to a small number of people, it seems that more users now have access to it.

In addition to songs, the new sharing feature also works with podcasts – at least for Spotify users. If the user is listening to a song or podcast when taking a BeReal, the app will automatically detect the content and add a link to it. “Listen to music or podcasts when you take your BeReal to share it with your friends,” a message in the app says.

Connect your favorite audio provider to your BeReal account to capture and share what you’re really listening to, when you take your BeReal. BeReal Audio currently supports Apple Music and Spotify, with more partners coming soon! Apple Music is available for iOS users worldwide. Spotify is available for Android and iOS users in select regions, with global access coming soon.

For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social app that has become known for motivating users to share real moments from their lives. To make the content authentic, the app notifies users when it’s time to take a picture of what they’re doing. There are no filters or editing options. You just capture the photo and send it to your friends.

According to Apple, which described BeReal as “innovative,” the app gives users an “authentic look into the lives of their family and friends.” The app was chosen 2022 App of the Year for iPhone.

You can download BeReal for free on the App Store. The app requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device to get access to all features.

H/T: Rodrigo Castro

Read also