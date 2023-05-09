 Skip to main content

SwitchBuddy for iOS updated with browsing by game mode, new widget, deals

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 9 2023 - 2:09 pm PT
0 Comments
SwitchBuddy iOS update

Popular Nintendo Switch iOS companion app SwitchBuddy is out with an update that brings several new features. You can now quickly search for titles by game mode, there’s a new “Up Next” widget, a deals section, and more.

SwitchBuddy received one update over the weekend and another one yesterday with the latest release being version 3.2.1.

First up, now you can browse and search for Switch games by mode types like co-op, split-screen, and more.

After launching widgets to keep track of upcoming releases back in January, a new small-sized “Up Next” widget is now available. The countdown also shows days remaining instead of the release date.

A “Deals” section has been added to easily see which games are on sale (supported in North America and Europe), plus long summaries for game details are shortened for a smoother experience.

Available for iPhone and iPad, you can get SwitchBuddy for free from the App Store.

An optional $18/year subscription or a one-time $27 purchase is available to track more than five games, unlock in-app themes and alternate app icons, get all the widgets, and support independent developer Filip Němeček’s great work.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12