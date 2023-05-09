SwitchBuddy for iOS updated with browsing by game mode, new widget, deals

Popular Nintendo Switch iOS companion app SwitchBuddy is out with an update that brings several new features. You can now quickly search for titles by game mode, there’s a new “Up Next” widget, a deals section, and more.

SwitchBuddy received one update over the weekend and another one yesterday with the latest release being version 3.2.1.

First up, now you can browse and search for Switch games by mode types like co-op, split-screen, and more.

After launching widgets to keep track of upcoming releases back in January, a new small-sized “Up Next” widget is now available. The countdown also shows days remaining instead of the release date.

A “Deals” section has been added to easily see which games are on sale (supported in North America and Europe), plus long summaries for game details are shortened for a smoother experience.

Available for iPhone and iPad, you can get SwitchBuddy for free from the App Store.

An optional $18/year subscription or a one-time $27 purchase is available to track more than five games, unlock in-app themes and alternate app icons, get all the widgets, and support independent developer Filip Němeček’s great work.