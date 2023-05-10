Level x Rejuvenation collab: Timelessly designed door handles powered by Level Bolt

Today Level, creators of smart locks like the Level Lock+, have announced a partnership with home goods brand Rejuvenation, which falls under the same umbrella as brands like Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, and West Elm. The collaboration has resulted in five timelessly designed handlesets powered by Level’s invisible smart home technology.

Level announced that its most versatile deadbolt option, Level Bolt, would be available in Rejuvenation’s signature aged brass, oil-rubbed bronze, and polished nickel finishes across five different designs.

Rejuvenation’s designs are significantly more stylish and higher-end than you’ll find at a big-box home improvement store, with prices to match.

The Level Bolt, which we have previously reviewed, is a smart lock that allows users to use their own lock hardware, including the exterior key housing, and the interior lock housing. The hardware lets you control your door lock using the Level Home app via Bluetooth, and also features HomeKit compatibility, which means controlling your lock using the Home app, Siri, and automations.

Source: Level

Level’s biggest claim to fame is it understated design, which allows users to have the benefits of smart lock technology, without interfering with the styling of their entryway. Thus, collaborations like this one with Rejuvenation, creators of stylish higher-end handlesets, make a lot of sense.

“We are thrilled to team up with Rejuvenation, a brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtfully designed products,” says John Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Level Home. “We are committed to creating smart products that seamlessly integrate into any home, and our partnership with Rejuvenation ushers in a new level of style and design options to our product line. With Level Bolt’s integration versatility, the options are endless in finding the right design for you.”

The Brownstone Boys, popular designers, renovators, and DIY-ers, recently upgraded the entry way on one of their Brooklyn, New York, properties. As you can see, the Level Lock is being used to power the deadbolt and works as the brains of the operation, while Rejuvenation’s design serves up the beauty.

Source: Brownstone Boys

How important is exterior design to you when it comes to connected home hardware? Would you consider paying a premium price for a more stylistic look? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.