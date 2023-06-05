watchOS 10 beta 1 now rolling out to developers

Just as rumors predicted, watchOS 10 was announced on Monday with a new interface that takes advantage of the larger screens of the latest Apple Watch models. Multiple apps have been redesigned, and there’s a new place for widgets. Now Apple is rolling out the first beta of watchOS 10 to developers.

watchOS 10

“Apple today previewed watchOS 10, bringing Apple Watch users a fresh approach to quickly view information with redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they’re needed, and delightful new watch faces,” the company says.

In watchOS 10, users can enjoy redesigned apps that offer a greater amount of information with just a glance. Additionally, new navigation options have been introduced to ensure quick and effortless access to content. Apple Watch apps such as Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, and Messages now take advantage of a larger portion of the Apple Watch display, presenting users with information at a glance.

The Activity app on Apple Watch and Fitness app on iPhone have also been enhanced to simplify the tracking of workouts. It provides additional details, improved sharing capabilities, and insightful tips from Apple Fitness+ trainers.

Also, Control Center is now accessible using the side button, making it easy to quickly open it at any time, over any app. A double-click of the Digital Crown returns to any apps used recently.

How to download the beta

Developers can now try out watchOS 10 by enrolling their Apple Watch in the Apple Developer Program. More details on how to get the beta update can be found on the Apple Developer website. Apple says that watchOS 10 will be released for everyone this fall, while a public beta is expected to be released by July.

