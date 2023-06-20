 Skip to main content

Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones surface in FCC listing ahead of announcement

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 20 2023 - 10:35 am PT
These are the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones: Transparency mode, Spatial audio, and more

As 9to5Mac reported last month, Apple is working on a major update to Beats Studio over-ear headphones. Beats Studio Pro headphones now appear closer to launch after showing up in a new FCC filing.

Beats Studio Pro headphones will feature improvements to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency. Apple first debuted Transparency mode on its Beats Solo Pro headphones in 2019, shortly before launching AirPods Pro.

Headphone technology from Apple has advanced since then, however, and we expect Beats Studio Pro headphones to catch up. For example, the new over-ear headphones will tout Personalized Spatial Audio and likely use USB-C charging and a custom Beats chip for maximum smartphone compatibility.

Apple currently sells Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones for $349 (or $169 from Amazon) with an Apple W1 chip and the awful micro USB port. Beats Studio Pro should be a massive upgrade when they launch. Based on their new appearance in an FCC filing, the wrap should be coming off completely in no time.

New Studio Pros aren’t the only thing new from Beats. The Apple-owned brand recently dropped an awesome set of transparent Beats Studio Budes+ earbuds.

