iOS 17 release date? Here’s when to expect the public beta and official release

Apple launched the iOS 17 developer beta at WWDC and the first public beta is just around the corner. Whether you want to test out the public beta or are curious about the official launch, follow along for when to expect the iOS 17 release date.

Apple revealed its major new version of iOS at the WWDC keynote and launched the first developer beta within hours.

iOS 17 includes iPhone upgrades and changes like a new StandBy smart display mode, new Messages features, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, new health features, and much more.

And for the first time, Apple also made the developer beta free for anyone by signing into its Apple Developer site with an Apple ID.

iOS 17 developer beta – released on June 5 at WWDC iOS 17 public beta – expected early July iOS 17 public release – expected in September

iOS 17 release date: Developer beta

As mentioned above, Apple released the first iOS 17 developer beta on June 5 at WWDC. And we’re currently on the second iOS 17 dev beta. Overall the first two developer beta builds have been quite stable.

iOS 17 release date: Public beta

During the WWDC keynote, Apple said to expect the iOS 17 public beta in July.

Here’s a look at the last few years of the first public beta releases:

With next week including the July 4 holiday on Tuesday and many Apple employees likely taking time off, it may make the most sense for Apple to release the first public iOS 17 beta (alongside the third dev beta) during the second week of July.

However, there’s always a chance Apple could launch it in the first week of July.

Official public release

It’s likely iOS 17 will come out in mid to late September unless Apple switches things up

unless Apple switches things up If Apple has its iPhone 15 event the week of September 11, we could see the new iOS officially launch the week of September 18.

Here’s a look at the last four years of iOS releases:

iOS 16: September 16, 2022 (after September 7 event)

iOS 15: September 20, 2021 (after September 14 event)

iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after September 15 event)

iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after September 10 event)

When does iOS 17 come out? – wrap-up

With the ability to sign-up and install iOS betas right within iPhone Settings on iOS 16.4 and later, it’s easier than ever to test out the new OS this summer.

Are you planning to run the upcoming beta or will you wait for the polished, public release? Share down in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on the iOS 17 release date! Check out more tutorials from 9to5Mac: