Apple releases firmware update for Beats Studio Buds, second beta firmware for AirPods line

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 11 2023 - 12:42 pm PT
There’s a new firmware version out for Beats Studio Buds. Apple released version 10M4372 today for the wireless earphones. AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max have new beta firmware updates out today. 6A5262d is the newest version for AirPods with the developer beta firmware installed. Version 5E135, released in May, is the current shipping version.

While the purpose of the firmware updates is not immediately available, we’ve seen previous firmware releases add new features and enhance security.

On one hand, it’s a little concerning that headphones can be vulnerable to security exploits. At the same time, it’s great that Apple devotes attention to known exploits and actually updates their headphones.

For AirPods beta firmware testers, the new firmware version likely includes updates to upcoming features like Conversation Awareness.

The process of updating the firmware in Apple headphones is also not exactly obvious. The good news is that knowing when a new firmware update drops helps you know if your headphones are on the latest version.

Charging your headphones while they’re near your iPhone can also help invoke the firmware update process.

Use Beats Studio Buds and update to the new firmware? Let us know if you see anything interesting!

