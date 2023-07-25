Flighty 3.0 makes it even easier to track your friends’ flights

Flighty has become one of the most popular flight-tracking apps for iPhone and iPad. But unlike platforms like FlightRadar24, Flighty is focused on helping users track their upcoming flights. Now with Flighty 3.0, the app is making it even easier for you to track your friends’ flights.

Here’s what’s new with Flighty 3.0

Being able to track your friends’ flights with Flighty is not new. However, the update completely changes how users can do this. Previously, you had to add your friends’ flights manually, and there was no way to label flights for different people. With Flighty 3.0, you can add your friends and family so that their flights will automatically show up on your devices.

“When you connect with someone, you can monitor and get notifications about each others’ trips — automatically and ongoing,” the developers explain. “Now you can check in on your loved ones’ flights at any time, be informed the moment something changes, and never have to hear ‘send me your flight info’ ever again.”

With this new system, the app now shows the name and photo of the person on that flight. As a result, you’ll also get important customized notifications like “Mom has landed” instead of “AA101 has landed.” These notifications work for delays, takeoffs, and landings. Plus, when your friends are about to take off, their flights will show up on the map in the Today tab.

To keep sensitive data private, things like your booking code will never be shared with your friends. Plus, you can choose to stop sharing your flights if you want to. Most importantly, only people you’ve deliberately invited to the app will be able to see your flights.

In June, Flighty won a 2023 Apple Design Award in the Interaction category. The app supports Live Activities, Dynamic Island, and more. The app is available for free on the App Store. However, some features require a paid subscription. It works across iPhone, iPad, and even Mac.

Read also