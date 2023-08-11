iPhone 15 event date, iOS 17 Live Voicemail, Apple reports 1 billion paid subscriptions

Benjamin and Chance analyze the salient points from Apple’s quarterly earnings report, discuss the intriguing new Apple Music Discovery Station feature that launched this week, and everything new in the iOS 17 beta. We also think we know when the iPhone 15 event will be held in September, and how the high-end of the next Apple Silicon cycle is shaping up with details on the M3 Max chip.

