iPhone 15 event date, iOS 17 Live Voicemail, Apple reports 1 billion paid subscriptions

Benjamin and Chance analyze the salient points from Apple’s quarterly earnings report, discuss the intriguing new Apple Music Discovery Station feature that launched this week, and everything new in the iOS 17 beta. We also think we know when the iPhone 15 event will be held in September, and how the high-end of the next Apple Silicon cycle is shaping up with details on the M3 Max chip.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Sponsored by Backblaze: Don’t be “THAT” person that forgot to back up their important files. Backblaze makes backing up and accessing your data astonishingly easy. Get started with a free 15-day trial today.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- AAPL reports Q3 2023 earnings: $81.8 billion revenue, iPhone sales dip
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions as active devices are double that
- Apple execs tout Mac success following Intel transition but warn of Q4 double-digit drop in revenue
- What is Discovery Station in Apple Music?
- Apple releases iOS 17 developer beta 5
- iOS 17 beta 5 Live Voicemail prompt reduces confusion, but it’s still confusing
- Apple prepping for iPhone 15 Pro event on September 13
- iPhone 15 event date probably September 12, with hybrid format
- When will the iPhone 15 go on sale?
- Apple testing new MacBook Pro with 40-core GPU M3 Max chip
- Apple among tech companies eyeing local NBA streaming rights as Bally Sports falls
- Analysts won’t stop suggesting that Apple is buying Disney
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments