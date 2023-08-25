 Skip to main content

HomeKit Weekly: SwitchBot releases new Matter-enabled Curtain 3

SwitchBot has been on my radar since back in 2020 when I discovered their button pusher that I bridged to HomeKit using HOOBS/Homebridge. They offer some pretty unique smart home products that I’ve enjoyed using over the years. Today, they’re rolling out (pun intended) a brand-new SwitchBot Curtain 3 with Matter support.

In 2019, the original SwitchBot Curtain was released, and it simplified the installation of motorized curtains, with no tools, no wiring, and no track changing required to turn “regular” curtains into smart ones within seconds.

Today, with the release of the SwitchBot Curtain 3, it makes significant improvements to the design and function of the original SwitchBot Curtain. The new model is stronger while also quieter while gaining unlimited battery life with a new solar panel.

What’s new with SwitchBot Curtain 3?

The biggest physical improvement you’ll see with the newest curtain 3 is an impressive increase in physical power while also somehow making it quieter. SwitchBot Curtain 3 comes with a high-performance built-in motor and reduction gear set. It provides a maximum thrust of up to 36 pounds. This makes it twice as strong as the SwitchBot Curtain 2.

Matter support

One of the key aspects of this release is Matter support. That “matters” for Apple users because it means it can easily support HomeKit. With the SwitchBot Curtain 3 in HomeKit, you can open and close your curtains from your iPhone, Apple Watch, or HomePod. You can also trigger automations so they open and close automatically at a certain time of the day or with other accessories. One thing I plan on doing is using these with my master bedroom curtains and automatically closing them at sunset each evening but opening them around 9 a.m. in the morning. We have a large window in our bedroom, but thanks to the 36-pound weight limit, it can easily move even the heaviest of curtains. One thing to note, you will need a SwitchBot hub in order to use Matter.

Outside of Matter support, you can also use the SwitchBot app as well as long as you have a SwitchBot hub.

The battery life will last around eight months if you’re not using the solar panels, and it can be recharged over USB-C.

Wrap-up

I just got these curtain rods in and I haven’t had a chance to use them enough for a review, but expect that in the coming weeks. I love products like this that take something I do twice a day (open curtains) and completely automate it. Of course, Matter support makes it even better. With its DynamiClamp™ structure, SwitchBot Curtain 3 is now compatible with 99% of the mainstream market curtain tracks, including R-type, U-type, I-type, and telescopic rods. You can check compatibility here.

Pick up the SwitchBot Curtain 3 for less than $100 on Amazon or directly from SwitchBot. I plan to make regular use of the SwitchBot remote as well. Don’t forget, Matter support requires a SwitchBot hub. Use code MQ10CURTAIN3 on Amazon for 10% off on these items before 11/30/2023.

Other SwitchBot products that support Matter over the SwitchBot Hub are the door sensor, motion sensor, button pusher, door lock, and blind tilt.

