Apple releases visionOS beta 3 to developers with a Vision Pro dev kit

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 29 2023 - 10:28 am PT
0 Comments
Vision Pro apps on visionOS | Apple stock apps shown

Following the release of iOS 17 beta 8 and other software updates to developers, Apple is also releasing visionOS beta 3. Although Apple Vision Pro won’t hit stores until 2024, there are a few developers who have been invited to try out the new device in advance.

visionOS beta 3 now available

To recap, the visionOS SDK was released on June 21, giving developers a first look at the Apple Vision Pro operating system through a simulator on the Mac. On July 25, Apple released the second beta of visionOS, as the company had just opened registration for developers who want to receive a Vision Pro Developer Kit.

A month later, the third beta of visionOS is now available to those lucky developers who have an Apple Vision Pro in their hands. It’s unclear what’s new in the latest visionOS beta at this point, as tests with the new device are quite restricted and developers aren’t allowed to share details about their experiences.

Presumably Apple will also release an updated version of its SDK with the new beta for Vision Pro Simulator, so this may help us find out what has changed with the update.

While the visionOS beta 2 build number was 21N5207f, the new build is 21N5233f.

If you’re a developer working on apps for visionOS, you can apply to receive an Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit via the Apple Developer website. Apple says the new device will be launched in the US in early 2024.

Read also

