Apple event official, iPhone 15 colors, new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

The September Apple event is finally official, and we expect to see the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Benjamin and Chance also break down this week’s flurry of leaks surrounding the iPhone 15 colors and cases, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is reportedly getting redesigned, and Apple is testing a new 3D printing process for its products. Plus, some talk about the current state of the smart home market.
Links
- Apple officially announces iPhone 15 event: ‘Wonderlust.’
- Apple September event: iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, more
- iPhone 15 Pro Max starting ‘mass shipments’ this week, says Kuo
- Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max production lags as Apple continues to resolve production issues
- iPhone 15 Pro Max to be the best-selling model, analyst says
- iPhone 15 Pro Max to face 3-4 week delay – analyst
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units show off the most boring color options ever
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors: Every option
- iPhone 15 Pro: Is Apple ‘FineWoven’ the new leather?
- Apple Watch Series 9 launch might include an all-new band design
- Select Apple Watch Series 9 models will be first Apple products made with 3D printing process
- New iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard coming soon, report says
- Philips Hue announces its first smart cameras, Matter update, and more
- Review: Eve Outdoor Cam excels as a 2-in-1 HomeKit camera and floodlight
