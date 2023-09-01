Apple event official, iPhone 15 colors, new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

The September Apple event is finally official, and we expect to see the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Benjamin and Chance also break down this week’s flurry of leaks surrounding the iPhone 15 colors and cases, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is reportedly getting redesigned, and Apple is testing a new 3D printing process for its products. Plus, some talk about the current state of the smart home market.

Sponsored by Backblaze: Don’t be “THAT” person who forgot to back up their important files. Backblaze makes backing up and accessing your data astonishingly easy. Get started with a free 15-day trial today.

Sponsored by Hello Fresh: America’s #1 Meal Kit. Go to hellofresh.com/50happyhour and use code 50hapyhour for 50% off plus 15% off for the next two months.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com