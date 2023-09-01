 Skip to main content

Apple event official, iPhone 15 colors, new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 1 2023 - 11:46 am PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

The September Apple event is finally official, and we expect to see the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Benjamin and Chance also break down this week’s flurry of leaks surrounding the iPhone 15 colors and cases, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is reportedly getting redesigned, and Apple is testing a new 3D printing process for its products. Plus, some talk about the current state of the smart home market.

Sponsored by Backblaze: Don’t be “THAT” person who forgot to back up their important files. Backblaze makes backing up and accessing your data astonishingly easy. Get started with a free 15-day trial today.

Sponsored by Hello Fresh: America’s #1 Meal Kit. Go to hellofresh.com/50happyhour and use code 50hapyhour for 50% off plus 15% off for the next two months.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com