Here’s another look at the rumored boring new colors for the iPhone 15

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 5 2023 - 9:54 pm PT
A few days ago, images of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units floating around the internet gave us a better look at the potential colors for the new models. When it comes to the regular iPhone 15, it seems that Apple has opted for really muted (and boring) colors. And now we also have a video showing the rumored iPhone 15 colors.

Video shows potential new iPhone 15 colors

Jon Rettinger shared a video on X showing more iPhone 15 dummy units in all five of its rumored colors: blue, black, yellow, pink, and white. However, the colors drastically lack saturation, unlike some colors Apple has used in the past. Blue, for example, could easily be mistaken for white (which Apple will probably call starlight).

The yellow is notably softer than the color used for the iPhone 14 introduced in the spring, and the pink looks similar to the pink iPhone 13. Overall, none of the colors look really exciting for those planning to use the new iPhones without a case – or with a Clear Case.

Despite the boring colors, iPhone 15 is rumored to get some exciting new features, such as Dynamic Island, USB-C port, and a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone is expected to be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, just like the iPhone 14. Apple is also expected to announce new “FineWoven” cases for the new iPhones next week.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, they aren’t likely to come in exciting colors either. Based on previous information, the premium models will be available in silver, gray, black, and dark blue – no gold version this time.

Apple will hold a special press event next Tuesday, September 12, to announce the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and some new accessories. The event will be air on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. As expected, the event will be pre-recorded with a press presence at Apple Park.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac in the meantime as we continue to learn more about what Apple has planned for its fall event.

