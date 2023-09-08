 Skip to main content

iOS 17 release date? Here’s when to expect the official release

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 8 2023 - 1:55 pm PT
7 Comments
iOS 17 release date

Apple launched the iOS 17 developer beta at WWDC in June and the first public beta in July. Now with the iPhone 15 event set for September 12, the official iOS 17 public launch is almost here. Follow along for when to expect the iOS 17 release date.

Apple revealed its major new version of iOS at the WWDC keynote and launched the first developer beta within hours.

iOS 17 includes iPhone upgrades and changes like a new StandBy smart display mode, new Messages features, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, new health features, big upgrades from AirPods Pro 2, and much more.

If you don’t want to wait a week or so for the official launch, you can install the public beta which at this point is very stable.

iOS 17 release date

iOS 17 release date public beta

Official public release

  • With the iPhone 15 event on Tuesday, September 12, we’ll likely see iOS 17 officially launch the week of September 18
  • There was the outlier of Apple launching iOS 14 one day after the iPhone 12 event in 2020 but historically, the company usually releases the major update 6-9 days after the event

Here’s a look at the last four years of iOS releases:

  • iOS 16: September 16, 2022 (after September 7 event)
  • iOS 15: September 20, 2021 (after September 14 event)
  • iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after September 15 event)
  • iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after September 10 event)

When does iOS 17 come out? – wrap-up

When does iOS 17 come out wrap-up

With the ability to sign up and install iOS betas right within iPhone Settings on iOS 16.4 and later, it’s easier than ever to test out the new OS.

But if you want to wait, the official public release is just around the corner.

Are you planning to run the upcoming beta or will you wait for the polished, public release? Share down in the comments!

