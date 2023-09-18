 Skip to main content

iOS 17 release date: What time is it launching?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 18 2023 - 7:08 am PT
iOS 17 release date

Apple launched the iOS 17 developer beta at WWDC in June and the first public beta in July. Now following the iPhone 15 event, the official iOS 17 release date is today, September 18. What time will come out? Here’s what to expect.

Update 9/18: At the iPhone 15 event, Apple confirmed iOS 17 is landing today. As usual, it didn’t share a launch time.

But as it happens, Apple almost always releases its yearly iOS updates at the same time each year – 10 am PT.

While it’s possible Apple throws a curve ball and releases it at a different time, many developers have their iOS 17 compatible app updates live on the App Store this morning ahead of the launch. Read more below on the history of what time Apple releases iOS updates.

Apple revealed its major new version of iOS at the WWDC keynote and launched the first developer beta within hours.

iOS 17 includes iPhone upgrades and changes like a new StandBy smart display mode, new Messages features, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, new health features, big upgrades from AirPods Pro 2, and much more.

iOS 17 release date – what time?

iOS 17 release date public beta
  • Apple is set to launch iOS 17 for everyone on Monday, September 18.

Historically, Apple has almost always launched the major updates at 10 am PT, with one exception in the last six years:

  • iOS 16 launched at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET
  • iOS 15 launched at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET
  • iOS 14 launched at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET
    • This was an outlier as Apple launched the public release just one day after its iPhone 12 event
  • iOS 13 launched at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET
  • iOS 12 launched at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET
  • iOS 11 launched at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

As mentioned above, it’s always possible Apple switches things up, but odds are good iOS 17 will be released at 10 am PT today.

When does iOS 17 come out? – wrap-up

When does iOS 17 come out wrap-up

I still find it a bit odd that iPads running the same chip as the iPhone X get iPadOS 17 but the iPhone X won't get iOS 17. I know that iOS and iPadOS are a little different now, but still, surely the iPhone X can run iOS 17?

With the ability to sign up and install iOS betas right within iPhone Settings on iOS 16.4 and later, it’s easier than ever to test out the new OS.

But if you want to wait, the official public release is just around the corner.

Did you end up running the beta or did you wait for the polished, public release?

