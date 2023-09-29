Hands on with iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9

Benjamin and Chance share their hands-on experiences with Apple’s latest hardware: the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro. Plus, macOS Sonoma brings some cool new features to the Mac, and the first iOS 17.1 developer seed is released, kicking off a whole new beta cycle.
Sponsored by Opener: Opener allows you to open links from the web in apps instead! Download it on the App Store today.
Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Elevated Rugged Tech Protection. Elevate Your iPhone 15 Protection with UAG’s Latest Rugged Cases. Enter to win an iPhone 15 from UAG and 9to5Mac.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Apple releases macOS Sonoma with interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, new wallpapers, much more
- iOS 17.1 beta 1: New Apple Music and AirDrop features, more
- Apple Wallet app can now show current account balances from UK banks
- Apple was working on stock trading service for iPhone users, plans put on hold after the market tanked
- Apple explains why only revised AirPods Pro 2 support lossless audio from Vision Pro
- iPhone 15 can locate your friends up to 60 meters away with Precision Finding [Video]
- Hands-on: Unboxing the new iPhone 15 Pro Max in Natural Titanium [Gallery]
- iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems caused by design compromises, Kuo says
- iPhone 15 overheating reports, with temperatures as high as 116F
- iPhone 15 Pro design once again blamed for causing overheating
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments