Hands on with iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9

Benjamin and Chance share their hands-on experiences with Apple’s latest hardware: the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro. Plus, macOS Sonoma brings some cool new features to the Mac, and the first iOS 17.1 developer seed is released, kicking off a whole new beta cycle.

