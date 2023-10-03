Apple has been slowly expanding its enhanced Apple Maps experience to more countries since 2018 when the company started collecting its own map data from scratch. Earlier this year, the new Apple Maps experience was launched in more European countries, including Austria, Croatia, and Poland. Apple has now confirmed that this experience will soon be available in Brazil.

Apple Maps to become a lot better in Brazil

On its website (via Nova Post), Apple has detailed how it will use vehicles equipped with LiDAR scanners to map the streets of Brazil. “In-vehicle mapping can use equipment installed on the outside of vehicles such as iPhones, iPads, or other devices,” the company says. The process is the same as how the company maps streets in other countries.

In certain locations without access for cars, Apple says it will use a “backpack system to collect data that can be used directly in Apple Maps.” All this data enables features such as 3D buildings, Look Around (Apple’s Street View), step-by-step walking instructions, and better turn-by-turn directions for vehicles.

Since Brazil is almost as big as the United States in terms of area, it will take time for Apple to map it all. Elsewhere on its website, Apple revealed a schedule for mapping Brazil with its technology. The mapping began today in São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, and will soon expand to other areas. The company expects to map all of Brazil’s regions by May 2025.

Apple Maps Look Around feature

Since Apple is concerned about privacy, there’s a section detailing that the faces of people on the street and license plates visible in the Look Around feature will be censored. Apple says that users can reach out to the company to request the removal of a face, license plate, or their own house from Apple Maps.

More about Maps

With iOS 17, Apple has introduced some new features for Apple Maps. For example, users can now download maps for offline navigation when there’s no Wi-Fi or cellular service. The update also adds information on the availability of EV charging points in real time.