Tim Cook honors Steve Jobs on 12th anniversary of his passing: ‘A visionary who changed the world’

Today marks twelve years since Steve Jobs passed away at the age of 56. In his memory, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter today to share a touching message about his friend who “changed the world.”

“Thinking back on a pioneer who challenged conventions, a visionary who changed the world, a mentor, and a friend. We miss you, Steve,” Cook wrote on Twitter today. The post was accompanied by a portrait of Jobs, which you can see below.

Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, after a multi-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Following Jobs’ death, Apple held a “Celebrating Steve” event at its Infinite Loop campus, featuring speeches from Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and others. The event also included musical performances from Coldplay and Norah Jones.

The Steve Jobs Archive launched in September of last year, serving as a time capsule of Jobs’ life. The archive includes a curated collection of exhibits and publications that “recognize his relentless focus on the future by bringing his commitment to excellence and his epic sense of possibility to new generations.”

The archive also debuted a book in April, entitled “Make Something Wonderful.” The book collates speeches, correspondence, and interviews from the esteemed Apple founder.

“Make Something Wonderful” is available as a free ebook download for anyone to read. A hardback version of the book was also gifted to Apple and Disney employees, which we went hands-on with earlier this year.

You can head to the Steve Jobs Archive website to find a collection of images and quotes from Jobs.