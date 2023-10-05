Elon Musk’s X platform (formerly Twitter) has been undergoing a lot of profound changes since it was acquired by the billionaire last year, as he wants to turn the social network into a mega app for calls and even payments. In the meantime, it seems that Musk wants to expand the X Premium paid service by breaking it up into different tiers, including one that removes all ads.

X Premium to get new tiers with full removal of ads

If you’re not familiar with the name X Premium, that’s because the service was called Twitter Blue before the platform’s rebrand. Those who pay for X Premium have access to some exclusive features, such as customizing the app icon, an edit posts button, text formatting, longer posts and videos, and access to X Pro (formerly TweetDeck).

Currently, X Premium subscribers may see fewer ads in their timeline compared to users who don’t pay to use X. But in the future, Musk may give users the option of eliminating ads for good – at a higher price, of course.

As uncovered by researcher Aaron, the latest version of the X app includes code that reveals the existence of three new X Premium tiers: Basic, Standard, and Plus. With the Basic tier, users would still see ads regularly when using X. With Standard, X will show fewer ads. The Plus tier will remove ads completely.

Currently, X Premium costs $8 per month or $84 per year. If you subscribe via the X app on iOS or Android, the price increases to $11 and $115 respectively due to the 30% commission from the App Store and Google Play Store. It’s unclear how much X will charge for the new tiers, and to which tier current subscribers will be migrated.

X Premium will be broken up into 3 tiers:



Premium Basic – Full Ads

Premium Standard – Half Ads

Premium Plus – No Ads pic.twitter.com/I0CyaQf2ME — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 5, 2023

More about X

Current X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently spoke at Vox Media’s Code 2023 conference. At one point during the interview, Yaccarino showed her iPhone to the audience – and people noticed that she didn’t have the X app on the first page of the Home Screen. Of course, the news had a negative repercussion, especially since Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook were there.

On another related note, X today rolled out an update that hides news headlines from third-party websites shared on the platform.