Apple recently released the iOS 17.0.3 update to address a bug causing iPhones, especially the iPhone 15 Pro, to overheat. What we didn’t know was that there was another bug draining the iPhone’s battery. On Tuesday, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.1 beta 3 fixes a bug that affected iPhone battery life when paired with an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1.

watchOS 10.1 bug drained iPhone battery

The bug was disclosed by Apple following the release of the third beta of iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1.

According to the company, users could notice “increased power consumption” when an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 beta was paired with an iPhone running iOS 17.0 (the non-beta version). The same could happen when an iPhone running iOS 17.1 beta was paired with an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.0.

There are no details on what exactly caused this bug or whether it was also one of the reasons why iPhone 15 Pro models overheated. Of course, users running either iOS 17.1 beta or watchOS 10.1 should immediately update to the latest beta version to get this bug fix.

The release notes for iOS 17.1 beta 3 also mention that users should update to the latest beta as soon as possible to avoid a bug that causes the Wallet app to crash on launch.

More about iOS 17.1

iOS 17.1 brings some new features to the iPhone. Apple Music users will notice a new button to favorite songs, as well as options to customize the artwork of a playlist. The update also adds a new option to turn off the display in StandBy mode after 20 seconds. There’s also a new toggle in Settings that lets you opt to use cellular data to complete these AirDrop transfers.

For iPhone 15 Pro users, the update changes the behavior of the Action Button when the iPhone is in the user’s pocket to avoid unintended triggers.

Developers can install the beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their iPhone. iOS 17.1 is also available for devices enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. According to Apple, iOS 17.1 is expected to be released to the public later this month, although a specific date is yet to be announced.