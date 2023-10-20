If you want to try Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe Wallet for yourself, it’s on sale for $53 right now as we head into the weekend. It comes joined by discount on Apple Watch Series 9 steel styles at $60 off, as well as a new all-time low on Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone Lightning gamepad grip at $54. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe Wallet is $53

A new all-time low is now available on Apple’s recently-released FineWoven MagSafe Wallet. The new iPhone 15 accessory now sells for $53 courtesy of Amazon, landing from its usual $59 price tag when you opt for the Taupe ​​​​​​​style. This is only the second discount so far and a new all-time low at $3 under our previous launch discount mention. Get a closer look at what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our launch coverage.

Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces the original leather offering as the company looks to transition away from using the less sustainable material. In its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch.

Apple Watch Series 9 steel case styles on sale

Amazon is now discounting Apple Watch Series 9 Steel Case styles to $740. Available in graphite, silver, and gold finishes, the savings all arrive from the usual $799 price tags. This is $59 off, while marking the second discounts yet on these higher-end stylings at new all-time lows. Other models are on sale starting at $390, too. The dust has really just settled on Apple Watch Series 9 after units arrived just over two weeks ago. If you’ve finally decided that you want to score the latest and greatest wearable, now is your chance to save some cash along the way.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. These models in particular sport more premium builds that come in one of three polished finishes. There’s also a Milanese loop thrown in for good measure to round out the higher-end design.

Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone Lightning gamepad grip hits new $54 low

Amazon is now discounting the Razer Kishi V2 iPhone Gamepad Grip in both Lightning and USB-C form-factors. The savings start with the Lightning model at $54, which lands from the usual $100 going rate to mark the best price to date. It’s well below the previous $78 discount and landing as the lowest yet by a long shot. It comes joined by the USB-C version at $90, also down from $100 and marking one of its first discounts. Each one will work with iPhone, so whether you’re rocking one of the just-released iPhone 15 series or still have a previous-generation 14 model or older, you’ll be able to pick out which version of Kishi V2 gamepad is compatible with your device.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on either a Lightning port or USB-C connection that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. The USB-C compatibility is live following Backbone setting the pace with its existing controllers getting iPhone support.

