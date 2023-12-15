Can typing with the Vision Pro virtual keyboard be satisfying? [Video]

With Vision Pro just around the corner, Apple continues to offer media demos. Brian Tong includes some new developments with visionOS after his most recent hands-on time with the device. This includes a first impression after typing with the Vision Pro virtual keyboard.

Watch Brian’s video for the most up-to-date second-hand Vision Pro experience:

One new detail includes an additional virtual environment category called Tints that changes the color temperature of a room. Environments can also be dynamic, changing appearance based on the time of day. This sounds like living in one of those macOS wallpapers that changes throughout the day.

The hardware Brian tested is also running a different version of visionOS than the build seeded to developers. And perhaps most interesting: first impressions after typing with Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard. Check it out here.

Apple Vision Pro is slated to be available to US customers in “early 2024” from $3,499.

This is Apple Vision Pro's Environments with their ambient spatial sounds.



In this video you'll find the Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Morning Light, Spring Light, Summer Light, Fall Light, and Winter Light environments.



Timestamps:

0:00 Joshua Tree

1:43 Yosemite

4:10 Morning Light… pic.twitter.com/ztC6TleCPk — M1 (@M1Astra) December 11, 2023