Abobe, the maker of my favorite Homekit compatible security system, has kicked off CES week with an exciting announcement. Through a partnership with Morse Micro and Xailient, Abode is announcing the world’s first Wi-Fi home security camera with AI-at-the-edge capabilities, a transmission range of over 1.5 miles, and best-in-class battery life performance. Read on to learn more about the Abode edge camera.

“Nearly every home security camera is facing the wrong direction,” said Chris Carney, Founder and CEO of Abode Systems. “Technology constraints have limited home security cameras in two major ways: a field of view that remains fixed and facing away from the home and rampant connectivity issues if the camera is deployed too far away. In nearly all of these cases, that leaves what matters most – the home – completely out of frame or with an offline camera. At Abode, we believe security cameras should keep an eye on what is most important. Together with our partners, we are breaking the chains that tether security cameras to an outdated viewpoint. The Abode Edge Camera enables a new era of home security camera solutions capable of being deployed at edge-of-property to bring the home, and what matters most, back into focus.”

The long reach of the Abode Edge Camera results from working with Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi certified HaLow system-on-chip solution. This integration brings extended wireless capabilities. Wi-Fi HaLow, differing from regular Wi-Fi, works on narrow RF bands. This allows it to bypass barriers that typically limit ranges, ensuring reliable performance even in areas dense with various devices and cameras. This technology delivers a range that is much longer than ordinarily available. The abode Edge Camera, upon its launch, will stand out as the first Wi-Fi-certified HaLow camera equipped with plug-and-play options for an existing home Wi-Fi network.

The IP67-rated Abode edge camera features a rechargeable 6,000 mAh lithium-ion battery capable of a battery life of up to one year on a single charge. The edge-based AI processing includes object detection, facial recognition, and anomaly detection.

The camera integrates with any existing Abode home security system in the Abode app and can function independently. With the camera’s launch, Abode is adding a new single-camera video plan priced at $3.99 per month that offers AI-powered Smart Detect, live view on demand, and a 10-day timeline for accessing and downloading video clips.

For customers using multiple cameras, abode offers the Standard Plan at $6.99 monthly. This plan extends the 10-day timeline for clip viewing and downloading, live view, and AI-enabled Smart Detect, but for unlimited cameras.

Currently, the camera will only support Google Assistant, but I hope for HomeKit support in a future firmware update. The Abode Edge Camera is coming in the first quarter of 2024 for $199.99.