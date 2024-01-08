Apple shares new ‘Get Ready’ Vision Pro ad with clips from Star Wars, Back to the Future, more

On the heels of announcing pre-order and launch date information this morning, Apple has shared a new ad for Vision Pro. The fast-paced ad features clips of characters in popular movies and TV shows over the years putting on “headsets” of varying different designs.

It’s also a play on the first iPhone ad from 2007…

The ad features clips from the likes of Despicable Me, Star Wars, Back to the Future, SpongeBob Squarepants, and Iron Man. The ad is set to the song “Uncontrollable Urge” by Devo.

In each of the clips, you can see a character putting on a face mask or headset of some sort. The ad concludes with someone putting on Vision Pro: “Get ready,” Apple says.

The first iPhone ad in 2007 took a similar approach, showing popular clips from TV shows and movies of characters answering the phone. That iPhone ad was timed with the Oscars and today’s Vision Pro ad comes the day following the Golden Globes. The Vision Pro ad is also being shown during today’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

You can check out the ad below. Pre-orders for Vision Pro will begin Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. PT. Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2 at all Apple Store locations in the United States. It will also be available from Apple’s Online Store.

