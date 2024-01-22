Apple on Monday released iOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma to the public. The updates bring some new features, such as collaborative playlists in Apple Music and a new Stolen Device Protection mode for iPhone users. However, both updates also come with more than 10 security fixes. Read on as we detail what exactly has been fixed with today’s updates.

Security patches included with iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3

As detailed by Apple on its security releases webpage, iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 come with 15 security patches, while macOS Sonoma 14.3 fixes 16 security holes. Most of the exploits found and fixed are the same between iOS and macOS, as both systems share many features and apps.

One of the exploits fixed affected Apple’s Neural Engine and could lead to the execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Another exploit in Mail Search could let third-party apps access sensitive user data. There’s also a fixed exploit that could let shortcuts use sensitive data with certain actions without prompting the user.

Interestingly, there was an intriguing exploit related to Time Zone management that allowed apps to see the user’s phone number in the system logs. This exploit was also fixed with the updates. Apple has also fixed multiple security breaches found in Safari, WebKit, and the Kernel.

Keeping your devices updated with the latest version of the operating system is extremely important to ensure that they’re less vulnerable to malicious attacks.

iPhone and iPad users can update to iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Mac users can install macOS Sonoma 14.3 by going to System Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition to these updates, Apple has also released iOS 16.7.5 and iOS 15.8.1 with these security patches for devices that no longer get major system updates.

