 Skip to main content

Arlo security cameras raise monthly fee from $2.99 to $7.99 in two years

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jan 31 2024 - 7:29 am PT
2 Comments
Arlo security cameras

The monthly cost of a cloud subscription for using a single Arlo security camera on the cheapest plan is increasing to $7.99 per month. That’s up from $4.99, and up from the $2.99 price charged in 2022 …

The Verge reports on the steep increases.

In more “things are just getting expensive” news, the Arlo Secure subscription service is climbing. Again. This time, it’s going from $4.99 to $7.99 for a single camera or video doorbell. This 60 percent price hike comes on the heels of an increase early last year from $2.99 to $4.99 […]

The updated plans are now live on Arlo’s site, and the lowest-tier Arlo Secure plan, which includes 30 days of cloud storage and smart alerts for people, pets, packages, and vehicles, costs $7.99 monthly for one camera.

A potential workaround means sacrificing a lot of functionality.

One way around this is to use an Arlo Smart Hub, which starts at $99 and can record video for some Arlo cameras locally. Unfortunately, you lose smart alerts for people, pets, packages, and vehicles, the ability to add activity zones to the camera, and other software features accessible in the Arlo app.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is all part of the broader problem of not owning our own stuff. When we rely on cloud services for products to work, we can either find ourselves being held hostage to these types of excessive price increases, or even find our devices completely bricked when a company goes bust or ceases support.

But for security cameras, the lesson seems clear: Stick to cameras which support Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video. This is not only completely secure, but also value for money. Although you need an iCloud subscription to use it, the cloud storage doesn’t count against your allowance.

Photos: Arlo

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit Secure Video

HomeKit Secure Video
Arlo

Arlo

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor