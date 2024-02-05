As Apple Vision Pro is now available in stores and has reached the hands of thousands of customers in the U.S., we’ve seen multiple hands-on and, of course, some drop tests. Although the front glass on the Vision Pro has proven to be quite resistant to accidental damage, new tests show that it is highly susceptible to scratches.

Apple Vision Pro isn’t exactly scratch-resistant

JerryRigEverything, known for putting new products under extreme stress to test their durability, has shared a teardown of the Apple Vision Pro. Although this isn’t the first teardown of Apple’s headset on the web, the YouTuber has done some experiments with the glass on the front that covers the EyeSight’s cameras, sensors, and display.

The results are not so exciting for some people. Typically, laminated glass has a plastic interlayer to make it more resistant and less susceptible to shattering. However, for some reason, the Vision Pro’s laminated glass has the plastic layer placed on top of it.

This makes the Vision Pro’s external display extremely easy to scratch. The test based on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness shows that the front glass of the Vision Pro gets slightly scratched at level two, with deeper scratches at level three. The glass on most smartphones scratches at levels six and seven.

In other words, this means that objects such as keys, coins, and even dust can leave permanent scratches on the glass. It’s no wonder that Vision Pro comes with a special cover for the external display and a polishing cloth in the box. Apple charges $799 to replace the front glass of the Vision Pro.

On the other hand, the plastic cover does seem to make Vision Pro more resistant to accidental damage. In a drop test shared by AppleTrack, Vision Pro had to be dropped on the floor multiple times before the glass broke. However, as shown by JerryRigEverything, the glass gets scratched quite easily.

