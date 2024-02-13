 Skip to main content

Apple releases visionOS 1.1 beta 2 for Vision Pro developers

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 13 2024 - 10:19 am PT
Vision Pro downgrading visionOS Progress Bar

Apple is rolling out the second developer beta of visionOS 1.1, one week after the first beta was released. As we covered last week, visionOS 1.1 offers improvements to Personas, MDM support, and more.

To enroll in the developer beta program for Apple Vision Pro: 

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Choose “General” 
  3. Choose “Software Update” 
  4. Select “Beta Updates” 
  5. Select “visionOS Developer Beta” 

Here’s a recap of what’s new in visionOS 1.1:

After performing these steps, you can go back to the “Software Update” screen in the Settings app, and you should see visionOS 1.1 beta 2 available for download.

