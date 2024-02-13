Apple releases visionOS 1.1 beta 2 for Vision Pro developers

Apple is rolling out the second developer beta of visionOS 1.1, one week after the first beta was released. As we covered last week, visionOS 1.1 offers improvements to Personas, MDM support, and more.
To enroll in the developer beta program for Apple Vision Pro:
- Open the Settings app
- Choose “General”
- Choose “Software Update”
- Select “Beta Updates”
- Select “visionOS Developer Beta”
Here’s a recap of what’s new in visionOS 1.1:
- Apple Vision Pro will work with mobile device management starting with visionOS 1.1
- visionOS 1.1 lets users reset Vision Pro without their password
- visionOS 1.1 lets Vision Pro users bring virtual 3D objects closer
After performing these steps, you can go back to the “Software Update” screen in the Settings app, and you should see visionOS 1.1 beta 2 available for download.
