T-Mobile teases ‘5G superhighway’ expansion with record-breaking Uplink Transmit tech

T-Mobile has shared the results of its latest 5G network test today and the Uncarrier says it’s broken another record. A novel network technology called Uplink Transmit (UL Tx) switching that runs on 5G SA is expected to expand T-Mobile’s “5G superhighway” with “new faster lanes with spare capacity for traffic to zoom faster than ever.”

We’ve seen T-Mobile share the results of impressive 5G network tests over the last couple of years with a test in December clocking in at over 4 Gbps:

Now, T-Mobile says it has achieved a record-breaking uplink speed test of 345 Mbps on its 5G SA network, T-Mobile says UL Tx has the “potential to revolutionize the way data is transmitted from mobile devices to the network.”

Here’s how the Uncarrier describes the tech that leverages carrier aggregation and SU-MIMO for up to 25% faster uplink speeds and more:

UL Tx switching is a groundbreaking technology that enables seamless switching and a combination of different frequencies, effectively creating more uplink capacity and higher uplink speed. In other words, it’s like taking the 5G superhighway and adding new faster lanes with spare capacity for traffic to zoom faster than ever. This test combined the power of carrier aggregation (combining different channels of spectrum for more capacity and speed) and SU-MIMO (single user multiple input, multiple output – which means it gives your phone the ability to send multiple data streams at the same time) to deliver uplink speeds 25% faster than T-Mobile’s previous record of 275 Mbps. The test used equipment from Nokia’s cutting-edge next-generation AirScale portfolio and a mobile test smartphone powered by a flagship Snapdragon® Modem-RF system from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

T-Mobile highlights that the improved uplink performance will be valuable for content creators, remote work, gaming, and AR/VR experiences.

The Uncarrier hasn’t shared when UL Tx switching will be implemented and available for T-Mobile customers in the wild, but we’ll keep an eye out.

Image via T-Mobile