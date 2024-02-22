Apple AI coming to Spotlight search, new Sports app, iPhone 15 battery re-rated

The Apple news cycle continues apace this week, with the company launching a brand new app, Sports, for sports scores. The iPhone 15 battery is now rated for twice as many charge cycles, along with a redesigned Battery UI in iOS 17.4. Apple is reportedly planning new AI features for both Spotlight search and Xcode code completion, and the EU readies a $500 million fine for Apple’s anticompetitive behavior in music streaming market. Benjamin and Chance break down all that and more in this week’s episode.

Sponsored by Nom Nom: Your pet’s a member of the family–don’t feed them like they’re in the dog house. Give them Nom Nom. Get 50% off your no-risk two-week trial at trynom.com/happyhour and use code HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Factor Meals: Factor’s delicious, ready-to-eat meals make eating better every day easy. Go to factormeals.com/happyhour50 and use code happyhour50 to get 50% off.

Sponsored by Fast Growing Trees: Fast Growing Trees makes it easy to order online, and your plants are shipped directly to your door in 1-2 days. Get an additional 15% off with code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com

TK

TK

TK