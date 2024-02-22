 Skip to main content

Apple AI coming to Spotlight search, new Sports app, iPhone 15 battery re-rated

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 22 2024 - 10:40 am PT
The Apple news cycle continues apace this week, with the company launching a brand new app, Sports, for sports scores. The iPhone 15 battery is now rated for twice as many charge cycles, along with a redesigned Battery UI in iOS 17.4. Apple is reportedly planning new AI features for both Spotlight search and Xcode code completion, and the EU readies a $500 million fine for Apple’s anticompetitive behavior in music streaming market. Benjamin and Chance break down all that and more in this week’s episode.

