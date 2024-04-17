 Skip to main content

TikTok Notes: latest on the upcoming Instagram competitor

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 17 2024 - 7:40 am PT
Update: Half an hour after publishing, TikTok Comms shared much more on X, including availability in Australia and Canada starting today.

Remember that TikTok Photos app rumor? More recently, the unreleased app has been going by the name TikTok Notes. Although the name is changed, the game is still the same: take a swing at Instagram.

All’s fair in love and war, and Instagram has seen success cloning TikTok’s video feed and calling it Reels. Soon enough we’ll see TikTok Notes punch back with its photo feed app.

The fresh name and updated icon have made the web recently with the notes.tiktok.com linking to the iPhone app. The website shows Polaroid-like images with comments and hearts to make it clear TikTok Notes is not a new Markdown client or Apple Notes competitor.

9to5Mac has also seen a glimpse of the current version of TikTok Notes running on iOS (screenshot shown above, app on Home screen below), although the region-locked app doesn’t do much stateside yet.

We’re told TikTok Notes is still in an alpha testing stage, but the app is “coming soon” to compete with Instagram.

TikTok’s value is widely believed to be in the video recommendation algorithm. TikTokifying the photo feed with the same engine could make the app stand out from Instagram.

@jonahcruzmanzano

TikTok Notes just arrived where you can upload photos, sync TikTok account and similar functionality like the main app TikTok #tiktoknotes #tiktokupdate

♬ original sound – Jonah Manzano
