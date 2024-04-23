An Apple event is coming: What are you most excited to see?

Our wait for new iPads is nearly over. Apple today announced a special event for May 7, with the tagline “Let loose.” The event will almost certainly focus on new iPad hardware and accessories, and we want to know: what are you most excited to see?

What to expect at the ‘Let loose’ Apple event

The iPad Air lineup will expand to include a new 12.9-inch form factor for the first time, joining the existing 10.9-inch size. The 12.9-inch model will also use a mini-LED display, according to a surprising last minute rumor twist.

Meanwhile, we’re also expecting a new iPad Pro lineup, where both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will switch to OLED displays. The new iPad Pro designs will also be significantly thinner than their predecessors.

A new Apple Pencil is also in the works. According to a few different rumors, the new Apple Pencil could feature Find My integration, as well as magnetically swappable tips that simulate different writing and drawing instruments.

9to5Mac has also found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the new Apple Pencil will support a “Squeeze” gesture of some sort.

Finally, Apple is also working on an updated Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro. The new Magic Keyboard will “make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop and include a sturdier frame with aluminum,” according to multiple reports.

9to5Mac’s Take

Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing the new 11-inch iPad Pro in particular. The 11-inch iPad Pro really hasn’t seen any big changes since 2018. While the 12.9-inch model switched to mini-LED in 2021, the 11-inch model was never given that treatment.

An 11-inch iPad Pro with OLED sounds like a pretty enticing device – especially for media consumption.

The one thing I’m not excited about, however, is the supposed price increase coming with this generation of iPad Pro. Whether I actually buy the new 11-inch iPad Pro depends wholly on pricing.

What are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the poll below and discuss down in the comments.

The “Let loose” event will be online and take place at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on May 7.

Read more: