Vision Pro available today in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 12 2024 - 4:10 am PT
1 Comment
Vision Pro available today in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK | Apple Store screengrab

Vision Pro is available today in Apple stores in five more countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

The global rollout of the spatial headset kicked off on June 14, with pre-orders opening in three countries …

Vision Pro was first announced at WWDC in 2023, but didn’t go on sale until this year. It was initially limited to the US, with pre-orders opening in January and units available on February 2.

Apple last month announced that the global rollout would begin with China, Japan, and Singapore. The first customers in those countries took delivery of their units on June 28.

The same date saw pre-orders open in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK – and Vision Pro is now available to buy in each of those countries.

How much this will boost sales of the device is an open question. IDC suggested that most of those in the US who were potential customers have already bought one, and is expecting sales to fall off a cliff this quarter.

Testing the purchase process in the UK, in-store pickup was not available, but delivery was shown as available in two days.

If you’re in one of the latest countries, have you pre-ordered, or are you headed to your Apple store to buy one? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Screengrab from apple.com

