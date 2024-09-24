iOS 18.1 public beta 2 now available, here’s what’s new

Apple has released iOS 18.1 public beta 2. The new update offers the latest iOS 18.1 enhancements to iPhone users in the public beta program, including Apple Intelligence features. Here’s what’s new in this latest update.

Installing the latest iOS 18.1 public beta with Apple Intelligence

If you are already a member of Apple’s public beta program, you can find beta 2 by opening Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update on your iPhone. If not, you can enroll in the program free via Apple’s website, then install the update.

Apple is expected to ship iOS 18.1 in a wide public release in just a few weeks. Mid-to-late October is the most likely release date, but today’s public beta provides an opportunity to get advance access to all the new features that are coming soon.

Today’s public beta 2 is based on the same build as yesterday’s developer beta 5.

The biggest highlight of iOS 18.1 is the Apple Intelligence features it brings. It includes the new and improved Siri, AI notification summaries, powerful writing tools, and a lot more—but key features like Genmoji aren’t coming until later.

Apple Intelligence is limited to compatible devices only, like the iPhone 16 line and iPhone 15 Pro.

Outside of AI, iOS 18.1 also includes call recording and transcription in the Phone app, Control Center enhancements, and more.

New features added in beta 2

The expected iOS 18.1 public launch is just a few weeks away, but today’s new beta still offers a number of fresh features and improvements.

Here’s everything that’s new in iOS 18.1 beta 2:

Control Center gains two new connectivity controls, Wi-Fi and VPN, plus an option to reset to the default layout

iPhone Mirroring now supports drag and drop when running the latest beta for iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1

The iPhone 16’s Camera Control adds the ability to switch to the selfie camera

Apple Intelligence writing tools have been added to the Notes app’s toolbar

RCS is now supported by more carriers, including TracFone and C Spire in the US

Shortcuts gains a new action for triggering Control Center

Plus a handful of other design and interface changes

As the list above makes clear, Apple has plenty of refinements still in the works for iOS 18.1, despite the release date drawing near.

Moving forward, it’s likely we’ll see weekly releases of new public betas. But as the October public launch draws closer, those updates will focus more on bug fixes and general stability rather than making noteworthy changes.

Discover any other changes in public beta 2? Be sure to let us know via the comments.