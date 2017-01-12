Happy Hour Podcast 102 | Tesla poaches Swift creator, iPhone turns 10, & Wireless CarPlay hits CES

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Swift creator Chris Lattner’s surprise exit and his new job at Tesla, the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone announcement, the first aftermarket Wireless CarPlay receiver from CES, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- PayPal for iOS updated with Siri SDK integration, send and request money using your voice
- Nike shares new Apple Watch Nike+ ad series following Kevin Hart on a 700 mile run
- JVC, Pioneer, Clarion, & Kenwood launch new aftermarket CarPlay systems as Alpine intros first wireless option
- Hands-on: Wireless CarPlay arrives in Alpine’s iLX-107 aftermarket receiver [Video]
- Best HomeKit security cameras, lights, outlets & more coming in 2017
- Swift creator and Apple’s longtime leader of Xcode/dev tools team leaves company [Update: Joining Tesla]
- Tesla hires creator of Swift programming language from Apple to lead Autopilot software | Electrek
- Apple and Tesla are locked in an employee poaching war, and Tesla is winning
- Apple commemorates 10 year iPhone anniversary, Tim Cook says ‘the best is yet to come’
- The ‘golden path,’ hidden Wi-Fi & cellular tricks behind the iPhone presentation ten years ago
- Phil Schiller discusses iPhone 10 year anniversary, downplays voice-only interfaces like Amazon Echo’s Alexa
- 10 years on, how the iPhone changed our lives, reactions from the 9to5Mac team
