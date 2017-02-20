Apple takes 5th place in US reputation survey as Samsung drops to 49th place following Note 7 recall

Each year, Harris Polls runs rankings of the top 100 “most visible” companies operating in the United States, ranking them by their reputation among customers who participate in the survey. This year, in a survey of 30,000 customers, Apple has taken the 5th spot.

Apple achieved a reputation quotient of 82.07 which is just a mere four points behind the top spot, currently held by Amazon (86.27). That score is also slightly lower compared to Apple’s 2016 score, which landed at 83.03, lending the company to the #2 spot behind Amazon. Google and Telsa also ranked in the top 10, with Google landing at #8 and Telsa at #9, both with scores over 80.

The biggest story in this year’s rankings, though, is Samsung’s massive drop. In 2015, the company took the #3 spot, above both Apple and Google. This year, however, Samsung has plummeted 46 spots to 49th place. The cause of the drop is pretty clear as well ─ the Note 7 recall.

Harris’ survey analyzes the reputation of a brand based on several different aspects which are organized into 6 major categories including social responsibility, financial performance, vision and leadership, workplace environment, emotional appeal, and products and services. It’s pretty clear that product and services is what hurt Samsung this year, but recent issues with executives at the company didn’t help out either.