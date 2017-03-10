This could be our best look yet at what to expect from the iPhone 8 [Gallery]

A lot of the iPhone 8 renders doing the rounds are just fantasy ones – created without any reference to reported features or, indeed, to practicality. We’ve seen several recent ones, for example, where the display covers the entire front of the phone – something believed to be a long-term goal of Jony Ive, but not something we’re expecting to see in the iPhone 8.

But a set of renders posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo do a decent job of matching the actual reports we’ve been hearing, and provide what might be our best look yet and what we can actually expect to see when the iPhone 8 is announced …

The Weibo user has posted four renders in all. The resolution is limited, but what they depict seems both realistic and in line with the reports to date. You can click on the photos to see larger versions.

They show an iPhone with edge-to-edge display, but which still has a ‘forehead’ for the camera and earpiece speaker – though a much reduced one.

There is also a small ‘chin’ to allow some room for components beneath the screen. The bottom of the screen also illustrates the rumored ‘function area’ – something roughly akin to the Touch Bar on the latest MacBook Pro machines. The function area appears to be part of the display, but is expected to be limited to a small number of functions, included an embedded Home button with fingerprint sensor.

We don’t yet know for sure what this year’s flagship iPhone will be called, iPhone X recently proving slightly more popular than iPhone 8 in our poll, both ahead of a report claiming that Apple plans to call it the iPhone Edition.

Via www.telefoonabonnement.nl