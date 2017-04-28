Purported iPhone 8 clear case lacks rear Touch ID hole, reaffirms vertical dual camera and elongated power button

The latest iPhone 8 leak is an image of a purported case for the device, via KKSneakLeaks. This (admittedly) bare bones clear case gives some clues as to the device’s characteristics by the shape and cutouts in the accessory. Most prominently, the case includes a camera cutout that would snugly fit the vertically-stacked dual camera that we have seen so much in recent weeks.

It also has a noticeably longer power button and notably lacks any hole for a rear Touch ID sensor to reside. This again supports the idea that Apple will successfully integrate the fingerprint scanner into the display, rather than an earlier leak which placed the sensor below the Apple logo on the back. The general proportions of the part also confirms that the physical size of the device is comparable to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

This case certainly matches the specifications of the iPhone 8 dummy device leaked about a week ago. This phone resembles a modern take on the iPhone 4, sandwiching curved stainless steel and glass.

Based on earlier schematics, this design for the iPhone 8 would feature almost no bezels on all four sides, with front-facing components like cameras and fingerprint sensor somehow embedded into the main 5.8-inch OLED display.

There is still little clarity about whether the radical design that has been circulating is the prototype Apple has committed to making for 2017. Many sources have reported how Apple has been juggling multiple iPhone 8 designs due to production issues with key components, so it is still not clear if the rumor mill is echoing older company plans.

Below you can see the full image of today’s case leak as well as the matching iPhone 8 dummy picture from a week ago to remind you what the overall phone is supposed to look like if these rumors prove to be real, which has been updated to reflect the belief that the device will have polished ‘Space Black’ steel sides rather than a raw silver finish.

Today’s case leak Matching iPhone 8 dummy

As each day passes, it seems more likely that this ‘pebble’ design is indeed the real deal — when there’s some there is fire. However, unlike previous years, it does not feel like a certainty yet. What we are more confident in is the headline features. The iPhone 8 is widely expected to include a 5.8-inch OLED display in approximately the same physical size as the iPhone 7, plus 3D-sensing front cameras, wireless charging, better water resistance, a bigger battery, 3 GB RAM, and a faster 10 nanometer A11 Apple SoC.