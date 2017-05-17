Apple Pay expands to over two dozen more banks around the US

In addition to launching in Italy through three banks, Apple Pay is continuing to complete its roll out in the United States. More than two dozen new institutions around the United States join Apple Pay plus one new addition in Mainland China. You can find the latest banks to join Apple Pay’s growing list below.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust

Capital Community Bank

Central Bank of IA

Chemical Bank

Columbia Bank (now of NJ and OR)

Commercial State Bank

County Credit Union

El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union

First Colony Bank of Florida

First National Bank of Picayune

Minnequa Works Credit Union

North Island Financial Credit Union

Peoples Bank of the South

Peoples Savings Bank

Prime Financial Credit Union

Red River Credit Union

San Juan Credit Union

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

Texas Citizens Bank

Town and Country and Peoples Prosperity Bank

Tradition Capital Bank

UNCLE Credit Union

Unitus Community Credit Union

Voyage Federal Credit Union

Wasatch Peaks Credit Union

Liaoning Rural Credit Cooperatives in Mainland China has also joined the list.

As for new businesses, we wrote last year about the opportunities to expand support in the United States at many retail categories based on reader feedback. Jennifer Bailey, the head of Apple Pay, shared late last year that Apple’s mobile payment service is coming to GAP stores this year and is currently accepted by 35% of US retailers.

And Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is the first Mac to include Touch ID and support Apple Pay without a nearby Apple Watch. Apple Pay also recently became an option online for donations to several non-profit organizations. The Apple Store app for Apple Watch also supports Apple Pay for purchasing favorited items and Western Union has enabled cash transfers and bill payment through Apple Pay.

Apple Pay also recently came to the Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ app for Apple Watch, and iOS 11 is rumored to add person-to-person payments and a virtual debit card feature for Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Apple Pay lets you make purchases in supported stores using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases in supported apps on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to set up Apple Pay if your bank is supported (full list):

On the iPhone, just head to the Wallet app on iOS 9 or later and tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner to begin, then follow the prompts. To add a debit card to the Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone and look for the Wallet & Apple Pay section, then Add Credit or Debit Card section. iPads with Touch ID can use Apple Pay in apps; go to Settings then Wallet & Apple Pay to add your card there.

If you’re looking for places to test out Apple Pay, Exxon Mobile added support for buying gas with Apple Pay through its SpeedPass+ app earlier this year. Stores like the Apple Store, Best Buy, Whole Foods, and Walgreens all accept Apple Pay as payment at checkout, and McDonalds, Subway, Starbucks and many restaurants through OpenTable accept Apple Pay payments as well.

Apple also has a list of official partners here, and anywhere with the contactless payment logo at checkout should accept Apple Pay. Some stubborn retailers like CVS are still resisting Apple Pay in favor of their own solution despite having upgraded terminals, and Walmart has rolled out its own alternative while avoiding NFC terminals.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.

