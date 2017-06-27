Linea sketching app for Apple Pencil updated for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The Iconfactory has updated its excellent sketching app for Apple Pencil to work specifically on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Like Procreate yesterday, iPad apps need to be updated for the slightly larger iPad Pro display to take advantage of the increased resolution.

The Iconfactory also highlights improved Apple Pencil support and other improvements in the latest update as well.

Linea first launched back in January as a streamlined sketching app for Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro. The app later gained new Apple Pencil features, a Presentation Mode, and more. We also featured Linea in our top apps for iPad Pro earlier this year.

What’s New in Version 1.1.1

IMPROVEMENTS:

– Now displays full, native resolution on the 10.5″ iPad Pro (instead of a scaled-up version of the 9.7″ resolution) – Improved tilted rendering of the technical pencil, especially on the new iPads – No longer displays a confirmation when clearing a layer from the Layer popup since the clear command is undoable

FIXES:

– Fixed a couple crashes users had seen with 1.1 – Project view now animates certain changes

Linea for iPad is available for $9.99 on the App Store. If you’re looking for a discount on the $99 Apple Pencil, refurbished units hit the Apple Store this week for 15% off.