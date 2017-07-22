Happy Hour Podcast 129 | Clips meets Disney/Pixar, new Apple VPs, and the latest iPhone 8 rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss changes in watchOS 4 beta 3, the first major update to Apple’s Clips app, detailed new emoji coming later this year, Apple’s new Machine Learning Journal, new VP roles at the company, and the latest iPhone 8 (and iPhone SE) rumors.
- Apple rolling out watchOS 4 beta 3 to developers
- Clips app adds Disney/Pixar & Apple-designed effects, has over 1M monthly unique users
- Friday 5: Apple’s Clips update adds a much-needed infusion of new content and features [Video]
- Apple shows off new emoji coming to iOS 11, does playful iTunes Movies makeover
- Apple launches online journal for engineers to share their machine learning research
- Apple names Isabel Ge Mahe its new VP and managing director of Greater China
- Apple promotes Deirdre O’Brien to new VP of People role over HR and Apple University
- Report: All three new iPhones yet to start mass production, OLED iPhone 8 supply may not ramp until November
- J.P. Morgan: OLED iPhone 8 will arrive on time in Sept. in small quantity, ASP of $1100
- Sketchy report claims new iPhone SE coming in August, iPhone 8 event in October
Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!