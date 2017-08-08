Fourth macOS High Sierra public beta is now available

Apple has released the fourth macOS High Sierra public beta for Mac. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of macOS with new features for free.

Today’s macOS High Sierra public beta follows yesterday’s fifth developer version.

macOS High Sierra includes the Apple File System, HEVC support, Metal 2, improvements to Mail, Photos, and Safari, and more.

For more on macOS High Sierra, check out these stories:

You can register for the free public beta program here.