Happy Hour Podcast 132 | LTE coming to Apple Watch, copper gold iPhone 8 and latest iOS 11 beta changes
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new LTE Apple Watch rumor and how cellular could change watchOS, the latest iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 rumors including a new copper gold color, the latest changes in the new iOS 11 beta, and much more.
- Bloomberg: Apple adding LTE to next Apple Watch [Update: New form factor this year]
- ‘iPhone 7s’ dummy model depicts glass back design as rumored for Apple’s new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch phones
- Glass back design corroborated by latest iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 dummy units
- Foxconn exec says ‘estimated iPhone 8 is not cheap’ as new copper gold case image surfaces
- KGI: iPhone 8 will launch with iPhone 7s, limited to three colors and short supply
- All three new iPhones now in volume production, says supply-chain report
- Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 5 with more tweaked icons, Control Center improvements, more
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 5? Hands-on with 20 features and changes [Video]
