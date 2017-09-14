macOS High Sierra GM now available to developers and public beta testers

Following the GM releases of iOS 11, tvOS 11, and watchOS 4, Apple is now seeding macOS High Sierra’s GM to developers and public beta testers. macOS High Sierra includes the new Apple File System, HEVC video playback, Metal 2, Photos and Safari upgrades, and more.
