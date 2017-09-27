Apple explains how iPhone X facial recognition with Face ID works (and fails) in security paper

The device has just been turned on or restarted.

The device hasn’t been unlocked for more than 48 hours.

The passcode hasn’t been used to unlock the device in the last 156 hours (six and a half days) and Face ID has not unlocked the device in the last 4 hours.

The device has received a remote lock command.

After five unsuccessful attempts to match a face.

After initiating power off/Emergency SOS by pressing and holding either volume button and the side button simultaneously for 2 seconds.

Apple says Face ID will kick back to the passcode after five failed attempts (like the iPhone X demo) just like Touch ID and fingerprint recognition. The white paper echoes Apple’s claim about Face ID security compared to Touch ID, and includes an interesting tidbit about kids using the iPhone X unlock feature:

The probability that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone X and unlock it using Face ID is approximately 1 in 1,000,000 (versus 1 in 50,000 for Touch ID). […] The probability of a false match is different for twins and siblings that look like you as well as among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed.

In those cases, Apple recommends relying solely on the passcode option and not Face ID which is a step backwards from Touch ID.

When using Face ID with Apple Pay, the iPhone X will work like the Apple Watch by requiring you to confirm intent by first clicking the side button twice which is a new requirement for the iPhone.

Apple also notes that Face ID can be used for diagnostics, but only at your request: