Apple Online Store goes down in preparation for iPhone X preorders

In preparation for iPhone X pre-orders tonight, Apple has taken its Online Store down. Pre-orders kick off at 12:01 AM PT/3:01 AM ET, so expect the store to return then. In the meantime, be sure you’re prepared for iPhone pre-orders!

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

As we outlined in our preorder hub earlier today, there are a few things you can do to get ahead of the game. For instance, make sure that all of your payment and shipping information is up to date so you don’t have to reenter anything during the checkout process.

Also make sure you use the Apple Store app for iOS to ‘favorite’ which model you plan on purchasing. This will save you a few extra taps – and with how constrained supply is expected to be, that could be the difference between getting it on launch day or getting it later this year.

It’s also important to note that if you’re buying out right, there is some cross compatibility between the carrier models, which means you don’t necessarily have to purchase the model specifically for your carrier. More on that here.

Finally, Apple has confirmed that it will have in-store availability of the iPhone X next week on the official launch day, November 3rd. If you strike out tonight, you can try your hand at waiting in line, though even Apple has said you should plan to “arrive early.”

The iPhone X was originally announced last month and is a radical departure from iPhones of previous years. There’s an all-new design with a glass back and bezel-less front. You also get Apple’s new Face ID technology instead of Touch ID, while wireless charging is also supported for the first time.

What are you ordering tonight? Let us know down in the comments and stay tuned as we cover all the iPhone X intricacies over the coming weeks.

iPhone X coverage:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: