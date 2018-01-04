Happy Hour Podcast 154 | Ringing in the New Year, HomePod challenges, and battery saga continues

This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple news since the new year including talk about the iMac Pro accessories and wallpaper, Apple Watch Activity Sharing and Series 3 rebooting in ICUs, the need for a refreshed HomePod pitch before launch, how Alexa compares to Siri today, and Apple’s iPhone battery response.
- Apple’s MacBook Air-like store roof wasn’t designed to handle snow…in Chicago
- Apple blames software, not roof design, for Chicago Apple Store roped off by snow
- iMac Pro includes a stormy new macOS desktop wallpaper, download it here for free
- Apple to start off 2018 with a New Year’s Apple Watch Activity Challenge
- Apple Watch celebrates the New Year with fireworks on the clock face
- Some Apple Watch users are reporting unexpected reboots possibly caused by ICU equipment
- Opinion: HomePod delay coupled with new competition amplifies Apple’s smart speaker challenge
- Apple temporarily drops price of iPhone battery replacement, promises iOS update to address battery health in new apology
- PSA: Apple is making its $29 battery replacement pricing effective immediately
- Swap-apocalypse: Upcoming iOS update will swarm Apple Stores with iPhone battery replacements
