Apple releases fourth iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, macOS 10.13.3, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas

Apple has released new beta versions of iOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS for developers to test. iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, macOS 10.13.3, and tvOS 11.2.5 beta 4 are all available now on the developer center and rolling out over-the-air. We’ll update to the latest versions and note any changes below.

The latest betas follow the official release of iOS 11.2.2 for iPhone and iPad. We haven’t seen version numbers in between the official release and the beta release (so maybe these are placeholder numbers pending additional bug fix updates).

As far as changes, based on the version numbers, we expect these to focus on bug fix and security improvements. We’re also seeing early signs of AirPlay 2 return.

Whatever the software version number ends up being, this will likely be the release that’s timed with the HomePod debut.

The previous beta version of iOS included a boost to several sounds on iOS so we’ll see if that changes or if any other tweaks are present. Update: It does.

