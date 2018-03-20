Sonos finally adds support for Audible, after parting ways more than two years ago

Sonos announced today via its blog that it will be supporting the Amazon-based audiobook service Audible on its platform.

It’s rare to block out your unending to-do list and take a minute to just relax with a good book. But if time is a luxury, then so is reading. We think there’s something wrong with that, which is why we’re excited to announce that Audible is now available on Sonos.

While Sonos is branding this as a new service, that’s not necessarily the case. As reported by The Verge back in 2015, Sonos had previously supported Audible but decided to part ways after Sonos made a push for streaming audio, forcing incompatibility issues with Audible.

Here’s Sonos’ statement from back then:

Knowing that our Audible integration was badly out-of-date, we made the decision to remove the existing service with the intention of replacing it with a better Audible experience at the same time. This was a mistake. Removing functionality without having a replacement was never our intention.

Audible has today updated its iOS app to version 2.31.2, which notes support for Sonos. Audible is a free download on the App Store.

Listen on Sonos – Now you can play your audiobooks at home on your Sonos speakers directly from your Audible app.

In any case, it seems like Sonos has finally fixed whatever bugs they were facing and Audible is now officially supported.

Have you been waiting for Audible’s return to Sonos? Or have you already jumped ship to HomePod? Let us know in the comments below!

