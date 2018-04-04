Apple’s former retail stores: Where are they now?

Over this past holiday weekend, T-Mobile opened a new Signature Store in the heart of downtown San Francisco. While the shop’s bright magenta signage doesn’t betray the building’s past, Apple fans may remember the site at the corner of Stockton and Ellis streets as the former home of Apple’s flagship San Francisco store.

After nearly 17 years operating their own retail stores, many of Apple’s older locations have been remodeled and expanded as the company outgrows smaller spaces and changing technology commands an ever-evolving store layout. Many stores have relocated altogether, moving to larger and more desirable mall corridors, or across town to livelier shopping districts with greater foot traffic. What happens to these old storefronts after Apple moves out? We’ve tracked down every former Apple store to see what they look like today.

As of April 2018, a total of 86 Apple stores have either moved spaces in their respective malls, relocated to different buildings, or closed permanently. This count does not include stores that have simply expanded into an adjacent mall unit. Out of the 86 stores, only 2 have permanently closed without a direct successor.

Apple typically builds out replacement stores quietly, allowing existing locations to remain open until the day the new store is revealed. This means that replacement stores require entirely new fixtures and display inventory, since nothing on the sales floor can be moved out while the store is still operational. On the last day of sales at an old location, employees often celebrate the move by gathering to watch the store’s large, lighted Apple logo turn off one last time.

Apple Third Street Promenade after being vacated. (Photo: Flickr)

Immediately, dismantling begins. Products are cleared from the tables, and all identifying branding is removed that would associate Apple with a vacant storefront. Windows and logos are covered, often times by the next day when the new store opens. Occasionally, a small sign will inform customers that the store has moved, offering directions to the new location. Fixtures inside the store are destroyed and discarded or sent away, never to be seen again. This keeps old product displays and furniture out of the hands of employees looking to flip them on eBay for a quick profit.

Since Apple only operates stores in vibrant and highly desirable retail districts, most old locations remain vacant only as long as it takes for a new tenant to remodel the space. Below, we’ve cataloged every former Apple store, the date of its relocation, and current occupant. The stores are listed in chronological order by original opening date.

Apple Woodfield

Opened: August 23, 2001 – Moved: September 30, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple’s fifth store to open is its oldest to relocate, making the move this past September. The space is listed today as vacant, likely still under renovation by another retailer.

Apple Northshore/MarketStreet

Opened: September 1, 2001 – Moved: January 28, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

An uncommon change, Apple moved their indoor store in Peabody, Massachusetts to an outdoor location at MarketStreet Lynnfield. The old space is still under renovation.

Apple Easton Town Center

Opened: September 7, 2001 – Moved: November 10, 2012

Today: Victoria’s Secret PINK

This former storefront was divided into two units, with a Victoria’s Secret PINK location occupying the left side. The right half of the store was home to True Religion Jeans for a short time.

Apple Palo Alto

Opened: October 10, 2001 – Moved: October 27, 2012

Today: Shoe Palace

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Apple’s original Palo Alto location was frequented by Steve Jobs, who appeared at the store for the original iPad’s launch in 2010. Today it has been remodeled into a Shoe Palace.

Apple Saddle Creek

Opened: October 13, 2001 – Moved: March 26, 2016

Today: Victoria’s Secret

Like the former Easton Town Center location, Apple’s old Saddle Creek store is now occupied by Victoria’s Secret.

Apple Chandler Fashion Center

Opened: October 27, 2001 – Moved: September 24, 2016

Today: Go! Calendars, Games, & Toys (Photo)

The toy shop modestly remodeled this original Apple storefront, leaving much of the original design, including wood floors, intact.

Apple Fashion Island

Opened: November 10, 2001 – Moved: August 20, 2011

Today: Tesla

Apple’s old Newport Beach, California store was the first to become a Tesla showroom, but it wouldn’t be the last.

Apple Rockingham Park

Opened: December 8, 2001 – Moved: November 16, 2013

Today: Forever 21 (Photo)

Apple Palisades/Nanuet

Opened: December 8, 2001 – Moved: October 10, 2013

Today: Zara

When Apple moved from the Palisades Center Mall to The Shops at Nanuet, Zara took over not only Apple’s old store, but the unit next door to it as well.

Apple CambridgeSide

Opened: December 15, 2001 – Moved: July 8, 2017

Today: CVS Pharmacy (Photo)

Apple and CVS swapped places in the CambridgeSide Galleria, with Apple picking up both the old pharmacy space and an adjacent storefront.

Apple Biltmore

Opened: March 30, 2002 – Moved: September 6, 2008

Today: Blanco Tacos + Tequila (Photo)

Apple Roosevelt Field

Opened: July 20, 2002 – Moved: December 2009

Today: Ballard Designs (Photo)

Apple’s current space is now on the first level of the same mall, with Ballard Designs occupying the old second-floor store and an adjacent unit.

Apple Mayfair

Opened: August 31, 2002 – Moved: September 10, 2016

Today: Madewell (Photo)

Apple The Westchester

Opened: September 2, 2002 – Moved: July 16, 2005

Today: Bose (Photo)

This location is an anomaly among Apple stores, remodeled after less than three years to prototype a new and expanded store layout that would eventually become standard in every location. Apple recently announced that the store will again close on May 6th for remodeling.

Apple Towson Town Center

Opened: October 5, 2002 – Moved: September 29, 2012

Today: Eddie Bauer (Photo)

Apple The Fashion Mall At Keystone

Opened: November 2, 2002 – Moved: September 16, 2016

Today: White House Black Market (Photo)

Apple Southdale

Opened: November 2, 2002 – Moved: April 20, 2013

Today: Dry Goods (Photo)

Apple Menlo Park

Opened: November 9, 2002 – Moved: November 5, 2016

Today: Garage (Photo)

Apple King Of Prussia

Opened: November 9, 2002 – Moved: December 8, 2012

Today: St. John (Photo)

Apple Bay Street

Opened: November 23, 2002 – Moved: Fall 2007 – Moved Again: September 10, 2016

Today: Under Renovation

Apple’s Bay Street store in Emeryville, California is notably the only Apple store to have moved twice in its lifetime. The original store was replaced after the launch of the original iPhone in June 2007 and before the release of Mac OS X Leopard in Fall 2007. Apple curiously moved only one door down to an almost identical looking storefront. In 2016, Apple closed their second store as well, opening a much larger location just down the road. The original store first housed a Nike shop and was later combined with other units to become Forever 21. The second location is currently being renovated.

Apple Oakbrook

Opened: November 29, 2002 – Moved: January 11, 2014

Today: Ann Taylor (Photo)

Apple Bellevue Square

Opened: May 10, 2003 – Moved: September 1, 2012

Today: Peloton

Apple Arden Fair

Opened: May 17, 2003 – Moved: November 27, 2013

Today: White Barn Candle (Photo)

White Barn Candle, a sub-brand of Bath & Body Works, currently occupies Apple’s old Sacramento, California location. Pictured here with Bath & Body Works branding, the store has since been rebranded with White Barn signage.

Apple North Michigan Avenue/Michigan Avenue

Opened: June 27, 2003 – Moved: October 20, 2017

Today: For Lease

Apple’s new Michigan Avenue flagship store has quickly become one of the most high profile Apple retail locations behind the currently closed Fifth Avenue glass cube in New York. When Apple made the move a few blocks south to Chicago’s riverfront last October, they vacated a prime property on Chicago’s Miracle Mile, currently for lease. 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall stopped by the old store after Apple’s recent education event and snapped a photo of its appearance today. Notably, the large Apple logo-shaped window on the store’s facade has been removed entirely, replaced by stone slabs identical in size and color to the rest of the building.

Apple Boca Raton

Opened: July 4, 2003 – Moved: November 10, 2012

Today: Tesla (Photo)

Before becoming a Tesla showroom, Apple’s tiny former Boca Raton store was home to a boutique. Notably, this was the newest Apple store with original wood flooring to be vacated. Newer locations favored a stone floor.

Apple Third Street Promenade

Opened: July 11, 2003 – Moved: December 15, 2012

Today: Champs

Apple Legacy Village/Eton

Opened: October 24, 2003 – Moved: June 29, 2013

Today: Arhaus Furniture (Coming Soon)

When Apple moved to Eton Chagrin Boulevard, their old store in Legacy Village was whitewashed with a generic looking modern facade. The building remained empty until recently, when it was announced that Arhaus Furniture would be renovating the space with a target completion date of 2019.

Apple UTC

Opened: October 24, 2003 – Moved: November 16, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple Corte Madera

Opened: November 1, 2003 – Moved: January 30, 2016

Today: Banana Republic (Photo)

Outside of Apple’s Company Store on its Infinite Loop campus, Apple Corte Madera was the first location in the U.S. to feature the company’s modern store design when it moved in early 2016.

Apple Washington Square

Opened: November 15, 2003 – Moved: December 6, 2014

Today: Athleta (Photo)

Apple North Point/Avalon

Opened: December 6, 2003 – Moved: April 13, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Like Apple MarketStreet, the company’s switch from the North Point Mall to Avalon brought the move to an outdoor location. The old store is currently being renovated.

Apple Aventura

Opened: January 31, 2004 – Moved: September 20, 2008

Today: Henri Bendel (Photo)

Apple San Francisco/Union Square

Opened: February 28, 2004 – Moved: May 21, 2016

Today: T-Mobile Signature (Photo)

Apple SouthPark

Opened: March 12, 2004 – Moved: May 25, 2013

Today: David Yurman (Photo)

This store is set to close on April 22nd for further renovations.

Apple Barton Creek

Opened: June 12, 2004 – Moved: March 23, 2013

Today: Go! Games & Toys (Photo)

As pictured, this store became a Wet Seal location prior to the company announcing the closure of all of its stores in 2017. The space has since been converted by Go! Games & Toys.

Apple Rosedale Center

Opened: July 24, 2004 – Moved: December 14, 2013

Today: AME Sports (Photo)

Apple Stoneridge Mall

Opened: September 18, 2004 – Moved: September 24, 2016

Today: Cotton On Kids (Photo)

Apple Stonestown

Opened: September 25, 2004 – Moved: December 14, 2013

Today: Brookstone (Photo)

Apple Country Club Plaza

Opened: September 25, 2004 – Moved: August 20, 2016

Today: Sprint

Apple Christiana Mall

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: June 12, 2010

Today: Forever 21?

The Christiana Mall has been subject to a massive redevelopment project over the past several years, leaving the space that Apple formerly occupied nearly unrecognizable. According to recent mall directories and Apple’s old map, the store was located approximately where Forever 21 is today. Oddly enough, just 2 years after the store’s reopening in another portion of the mall, the space was expanded significantly again while maintaining an almost identical design.

Mini Store Era

As the iPod increased in popularity, Apple saw the need to open more stores in smaller locations to serve a growing customer base. In October 2004, the company unveiled their mini store initiative by opening 6 tiny retail locations across the United States in one day. Each store was approximately half the size of the smallest Apple stores to date, and sold a more limited subset of Apple’s products and accessories.

Just three years later, the iPhone would change Apple’s course once again and the mini stores were quickly outgrown. Today, every mini store has been replaced by significantly larger locations.

Apple Stanford

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: September 7, 2013

Today: Johnny Was (Photo)

Architecture firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed Apple’s new store in the Stanford Shopping Center. With stunning floor-to-ceiling glass and a razor-thin roof that almost appears to float, the space offered a sneak peek into future store designs.

Apple Santa Rosa Plaza

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: September 21, 2012

Today: Suit Up (Photo)

Apple Rockaway

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: December 15, 2012

Today: Aldo (Photo)

Before shoe retailer Aldo took over Apple’s old space in the Rockaway Townsquare, they operated the space pictured in a different wing of the mall.

Apple Bridgewater

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: November 8, 2008

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Pictured here occupied by the Lululemon-owned brand Ivivva, the location was vacated after the 2017 announcement that most of the chain’s stores would be closing.

Apple Oakridge

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: February 14, 2015

Today: Sanraku Sushi (Photo)

Apple Southcenter

Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: November 15, 2008

Today: Lionesse (Photo)

Apple Victoria Gardens

Opened: October 28, 2004 – Moved: October 22, 2011

Today: J.Jill

Today’s J.Jill shop is located just a street over from Apple’s more modern storefront.

Apple Carousel/Syracuse

Opened: November 6, 2004 – Moved: August 25, 2012

Today: Kay Jewelers (Photo)

While Apple remains anchored in the same mall they originally opened at in 2004, this store’s name change coincides with the shopping center’s rebranding in 2012 from Carousel Center to Destiny USA.

Apple Bethesda Row

Opened: December 11, 2004 – Moved: April 4, 2009

Today: Five Guys

Apple Saint Louis Galleria

Opened: December 18, 2004 – Moved: October 16, 2010

Today: Blu Spero (Photo)

Apple St. Johns Town Center

Opened: March 18, 2005 – Moved: March 11, 2017

Today: Under Renovation

Having moved from one outdoor location to another only recently, Apple’s old space in the St. Johns Town Center has not yet finished being remodeled for a new tenant.

Apple Bullring/Birmingham

Opened: April 29, 2005 – Moved: September 24, 2016

Today: Under Renovation

The dated and cramped space Apple once occupied in the Bullring Shopping Centre is a far cry from the company’s replacement store, located in a magnificent 1879 bank building in the heart of Birmingham. Many newer Apple retail stores have repurposed culturally significant historic architecture instead of building new structures.

Apple Yorkdale

Opened: May 21, 2005 – Moved: December 1, 2012

Today: The LEGO Store (Photo)

Apple Century City

Opened: June 4, 2005 – Moved: November 3, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

This store is pictured shortly before it closed late last fall.

Apple Woodland

Opened: June 25, 2005 – Moved: April 8, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple’s dramatically larger new store is located just two units to the right of the old one.

Apple Northbrook

Opened: July 16, 2005 – Moved: September 9, 2017

Today: Galt Toys + Galt Baby (Photo)

Apple Pioneer Place

Opened: July 16, 2005 – Moved: May 31, 2014

Today: Bose (Photo)

Apple moved from the basement of Portland’s Pioneer Place to an outdoor store seemingly inspired by the design of Apple Stanford before it.

Apple Manhattan Village

Opened: July 30, 2005 – Moved: September 13, 2014

Today: Pottery Barn Kids (Photo)

Apple Annapolis

Opened: August 27, 2005 – Moved: August 20, 2016

Today: The North Face (Photo)

Apple Florida Mall

Opened: September 24, 2005 – Moved: July 27, 2013

Today: Bose & Aldo (Photo)

After Apple relocated directly to the left of their previous store, the old space was divided into two units, now occupied by Bose and Aldo shoes.

Apple South Hills Village

Opened: September 24, 2005 – Moved: September 2, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple Brea Mall

Opened: November 12, 2005 – Moved: September 24, 2016

Today: Tommy Bahama (Photo)

Apple The Gateway/City Creek Center

Opened: November 19, 2005 – Moved: November 17, 2012

Today: Under Renovation

Apple Sherman Oaks

Opened: November 19, 2005 – Moved: August 6, 2016

Today: Sunsations (Photo)

Pictured here occupied by Lounge LA, this space is now home to Sunsations.

Apple Garden State Plaza

Opened: February 4, 2006 – Moved: December 8, 2012

Today: Lululemon (Photo)

Apple NorthPark Center

Opened: March 4, 2006 – Moved: June 22, 2013

Today: Ann Taylor (Photo)

Apple Summit Sierra

Opened: March 11, 2006 – Moved: September 16. 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

This store is pictured shortly before it closed late last fall.

Apple Simi Valley Town Center

Opened: May 13, 2006 – Closed Permanently: September 15, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

One of only two Apple stores to ever permanently close without a replacement, this small location in Simi Valley, California was shuttered just before the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale.

Apple Perimeter

Opened: June 3, 2006 – Moved: October 22, 2016

Today: Edge By Know Style (Photo)

Apple Ridgedale

Opened: June 6, 2006 – Moved: September 16, 2016

Today: Games By James & Air Traffic (Photo)

Apple Memorial City

Opened: June 17, 2006 – Moved: September 2, 2016

Today: Go! Games & Toys (Photo)

Apple Crabtree Valley Mall

Opened: June 24, 2006 – Moved: December 9, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

This store is pictured just after closing for the last time, one day prior to the grand opening of a new and expanded location.

Apple Sapporo

Opened: June 24, 2006 – Closed Permanently: February 26, 2016

Today: Sony

The second of two Apple stores to close without replacement was located in Sapporo, Japan. After 10 years of operation by Apple, the space has been remodeled into a Sony store.

Apple West Town Mall

Opened: July 1, 2006 – Moved: September 10, 2016

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple Lincoln Road

Opened: July 21, 2006 – Moved: April 25, 2015

Today: T-Mobile Signautre (Photo)

Just like the newly-opened location in San Francisco, T-Mobile’s Signature store in Miami Beach was once occupied by Apple before turning magenta. Apple built a new store after an agreement with the city failed to be met over a proposed expansion to the historic building.

Apple Smith Haven

Opened: September 9, 2006 – Moved: September 22, 2017

Today: KaRa (Photo)

Apple Providence Place

Opened: September 23, 2006 – Moved: May 20, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple Village Pointe

Opened: September 23, 2006- Moved: September 2, 2017

Today: Under Renovation

Apple WestQuay/Southampton

Opened: February 10, 2007 – Moved: August 12, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Prior to a name change and dramatic expansion in the WestQuay Shopping Centre last summer, Apple’s Southampton store was one of the smallest in the UK.

Apple The Domain/Domain NORTHSIDE

Opened: March 9, 2007 – Moved: November 11, 2017

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple Park Meadows

Opened: April 21, 2007 – Moved: September 16, 2017

Today: Tesla (Photo)

Lone Tree, Colorado is the third and most recent city to see an Apple store transformed into a Tesla showroom.

Apple West Towne/Hilldale

Opened: July 7, 2007 – Moved: August 12, 2017

Today: Under Renovation

Last fall, 9to5Mac provided a full photo tour of Apple’s new store in Madison, Wisconsin. We also stopped by the company’s old location at the West Towne Mall, where the entire facade had been wrapped by a temporary wall.

Apple Liverpool One/Liverpool

Opened: July 26, 2008 – Moved: October 29, 2016

Today: Guess

Apple Arrowhead

Opened: July 26, 2008 – Moved: September 24 ,2016

Today: Under Renovation (Photo)

Apple Chadstone

Opened: September 13, 2008 – Moved: November 24, 2017

Today: Witchery (Photo)

Apple’s new Chadstone store became the first in Australia to feature the company’s modern retail design. The old space was quickly renovated by clothing retailer Witchery and has already reopened

Apple Market Mall

Opened: September 27, 2008 – Moved: August 18, 2012

Today: Telus (Photo)

As of this article’s publication, Calgary’s Market Mall bears the distinction of housing the newest Apple store to have already vacated its original space. After only four years, the store was enlarged and moved to a more central mall corridor.

Across 2018 and in future years, Apple will undoubtedly relocate even more stores as existing locations continue to age. Programs like Today At Apple and the increasing demand for support and service in every store will necessitate ever-larger spaces, even as the physical size of Apple’s products shrink. Retail executive Angela Ahrendts recently noted that Apple stores have achieved “anchor status” in many malls. At a time when even large retailers struggle to stay afloat, Apple’s brick and mortar stores have become more important to the company’s success than ever before.

