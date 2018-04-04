Apple’s former retail stores: Where are they now?

Over this past holiday weekend, T-Mobile opened a new Signature Store in the heart of downtown San Francisco. While the shop’s bright magenta signage doesn’t betray the building’s past, Apple fans may remember the site at the corner of Stockton and Ellis streets as the former home of Apple’s flagship San Francisco store.
After nearly 17 years operating their own retail stores, many of Apple’s older locations have been remodeled and expanded as the company outgrows smaller spaces and changing technology commands an ever-evolving store layout. Many stores have relocated altogether, moving to larger and more desirable mall corridors, or across town to livelier shopping districts with greater foot traffic. What happens to these old storefronts after Apple moves out? We’ve tracked down every former Apple store to see what they look like today.
As of April 2018, a total of 86 Apple stores have either moved spaces in their respective malls, relocated to different buildings, or closed permanently. This count does not include stores that have simply expanded into an adjacent mall unit. Out of the 86 stores, only 2 have permanently closed without a direct successor.
Apple typically builds out replacement stores quietly, allowing existing locations to remain open until the day the new store is revealed. This means that replacement stores require entirely new fixtures and display inventory, since nothing on the sales floor can be moved out while the store is still operational. On the last day of sales at an old location, employees often celebrate the move by gathering to watch the store’s large, lighted Apple logo turn off one last time.
Apple Third Street Promenade after being vacated. (Photo: Flickr)
Immediately, dismantling begins. Products are cleared from the tables, and all identifying branding is removed that would associate Apple with a vacant storefront. Windows and logos are covered, often times by the next day when the new store opens. Occasionally, a small sign will inform customers that the store has moved, offering directions to the new location. Fixtures inside the store are destroyed and discarded or sent away, never to be seen again. This keeps old product displays and furniture out of the hands of employees looking to flip them on eBay for a quick profit.
Since Apple only operates stores in vibrant and highly desirable retail districts, most old locations remain vacant only as long as it takes for a new tenant to remodel the space. Below, we’ve cataloged every former Apple store, the date of its relocation, and current occupant. The stores are listed in chronological order by original opening date.
Opened: August 23, 2001 – Moved: September 30, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Apple’s fifth store to open is its oldest to relocate, making the move this past September. The space is listed today as vacant, likely still under renovation by another retailer.
Opened: September 1, 2001 – Moved: January 28, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
An uncommon change, Apple moved their indoor store in Peabody, Massachusetts to an outdoor location at MarketStreet Lynnfield. The old space is still under renovation.
Opened: September 7, 2001 – Moved: November 10, 2012
Today: Victoria’s Secret PINK
This former storefront was divided into two units, with a Victoria’s Secret PINK location occupying the left side. The right half of the store was home to True Religion Jeans for a short time.
Opened: October 10, 2001 – Moved: October 27, 2012
Today: Shoe Palace
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Apple’s original Palo Alto location was frequented by Steve Jobs, who appeared at the store for the original iPad’s launch in 2010. Today it has been remodeled into a Shoe Palace.
Opened: October 13, 2001 – Moved: March 26, 2016
Today: Victoria’s Secret
Like the former Easton Town Center location, Apple’s old Saddle Creek store is now occupied by Victoria’s Secret.
Opened: October 27, 2001 – Moved: September 24, 2016
Today: Go! Calendars, Games, & Toys (Photo)
The toy shop modestly remodeled this original Apple storefront, leaving much of the original design, including wood floors, intact.
Opened: November 10, 2001 – Moved: August 20, 2011
Today: Tesla
Apple’s old Newport Beach, California store was the first to become a Tesla showroom, but it wouldn’t be the last.
Opened: December 8, 2001 – Moved: November 16, 2013
Today: Forever 21 (Photo)
Opened: December 8, 2001 – Moved: October 10, 2013
Today: Zara
When Apple moved from the Palisades Center Mall to The Shops at Nanuet, Zara took over not only Apple’s old store, but the unit next door to it as well.
Opened: December 15, 2001 – Moved: July 8, 2017
Today: CVS Pharmacy (Photo)
Apple and CVS swapped places in the CambridgeSide Galleria, with Apple picking up both the old pharmacy space and an adjacent storefront.
Opened: March 30, 2002 – Moved: September 6, 2008
Today: Blanco Tacos + Tequila (Photo)
Opened: July 20, 2002 – Moved: December 2009
Today: Ballard Designs (Photo)
Apple’s current space is now on the first level of the same mall, with Ballard Designs occupying the old second-floor store and an adjacent unit.
Opened: August 31, 2002 – Moved: September 10, 2016
Opened: September 2, 2002 – Moved: July 16, 2005
This location is an anomaly among Apple stores, remodeled after less than three years to prototype a new and expanded store layout that would eventually become standard in every location. Apple recently announced that the store will again close on May 6th for remodeling.
Opened: October 5, 2002 – Moved: September 29, 2012
Today: Eddie Bauer (Photo)
Apple The Fashion Mall At Keystone
Opened: November 2, 2002 – Moved: September 16, 2016
Today: White House Black Market (Photo)
Opened: November 2, 2002 – Moved: April 20, 2013
Opened: November 9, 2002 – Moved: November 5, 2016
Opened: November 9, 2002 – Moved: December 8, 2012
Opened: November 23, 2002 – Moved: Fall 2007 – Moved Again: September 10, 2016
Today: Under Renovation
Apple’s Bay Street store in Emeryville, California is notably the only Apple store to have moved twice in its lifetime. The original store was replaced after the launch of the original iPhone in June 2007 and before the release of Mac OS X Leopard in Fall 2007. Apple curiously moved only one door down to an almost identical looking storefront. In 2016, Apple closed their second store as well, opening a much larger location just down the road. The original store first housed a Nike shop and was later combined with other units to become Forever 21. The second location is currently being renovated.
Opened: November 29, 2002 – Moved: January 11, 2014
Today: Ann Taylor (Photo)
Opened: May 10, 2003 – Moved: September 1, 2012
Today: Peloton
Opened: May 17, 2003 – Moved: November 27, 2013
Today: White Barn Candle (Photo)
White Barn Candle, a sub-brand of Bath & Body Works, currently occupies Apple’s old Sacramento, California location. Pictured here with Bath & Body Works branding, the store has since been rebranded with White Barn signage.
Apple North Michigan Avenue/Michigan Avenue
Opened: June 27, 2003 – Moved: October 20, 2017
Today: For Lease
Apple’s new Michigan Avenue flagship store has quickly become one of the most high profile Apple retail locations behind the currently closed Fifth Avenue glass cube in New York. When Apple made the move a few blocks south to Chicago’s riverfront last October, they vacated a prime property on Chicago’s Miracle Mile, currently for lease. 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall stopped by the old store after Apple’s recent education event and snapped a photo of its appearance today. Notably, the large Apple logo-shaped window on the store’s facade has been removed entirely, replaced by stone slabs identical in size and color to the rest of the building.
Opened: July 4, 2003 – Moved: November 10, 2012
Before becoming a Tesla showroom, Apple’s tiny former Boca Raton store was home to a boutique. Notably, this was the newest Apple store with original wood flooring to be vacated. Newer locations favored a stone floor.
Opened: July 11, 2003 – Moved: December 15, 2012
Today: Champs
Opened: October 24, 2003 – Moved: June 29, 2013
Today: Arhaus Furniture (Coming Soon)
When Apple moved to Eton Chagrin Boulevard, their old store in Legacy Village was whitewashed with a generic looking modern facade. The building remained empty until recently, when it was announced that Arhaus Furniture would be renovating the space with a target completion date of 2019.
Opened: October 24, 2003 – Moved: November 16, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Opened: November 1, 2003 – Moved: January 30, 2016
Today: Banana Republic (Photo)
Outside of Apple’s Company Store on its Infinite Loop campus, Apple Corte Madera was the first location in the U.S. to feature the company’s modern store design when it moved in early 2016.
Opened: November 15, 2003 – Moved: December 6, 2014
Opened: December 6, 2003 – Moved: April 13, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Like Apple MarketStreet, the company’s switch from the North Point Mall to Avalon brought the move to an outdoor location. The old store is currently being renovated.
Opened: January 31, 2004 – Moved: September 20, 2008
Today: Henri Bendel (Photo)
Apple San Francisco/Union Square
Opened: February 28, 2004 – Moved: May 21, 2016
Today: T-Mobile Signature (Photo)
Opened: March 12, 2004 – Moved: May 25, 2013
Today: David Yurman (Photo)
This store is set to close on April 22nd for further renovations.
Opened: June 12, 2004 – Moved: March 23, 2013
Today: Go! Games & Toys (Photo)
As pictured, this store became a Wet Seal location prior to the company announcing the closure of all of its stores in 2017. The space has since been converted by Go! Games & Toys.
Opened: July 24, 2004 – Moved: December 14, 2013
Today: AME Sports (Photo)
Opened: September 18, 2004 – Moved: September 24, 2016
Today: Cotton On Kids (Photo)
Opened: September 25, 2004 – Moved: December 14, 2013
Today: Brookstone (Photo)
Opened: September 25, 2004 – Moved: August 20, 2016
Today: Sprint
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: June 12, 2010
Today: Forever 21?
The Christiana Mall has been subject to a massive redevelopment project over the past several years, leaving the space that Apple formerly occupied nearly unrecognizable. According to recent mall directories and Apple’s old map, the store was located approximately where Forever 21 is today. Oddly enough, just 2 years after the store’s reopening in another portion of the mall, the space was expanded significantly again while maintaining an almost identical design.
Mini Store Era
As the iPod increased in popularity, Apple saw the need to open more stores in smaller locations to serve a growing customer base. In October 2004, the company unveiled their mini store initiative by opening 6 tiny retail locations across the United States in one day. Each store was approximately half the size of the smallest Apple stores to date, and sold a more limited subset of Apple’s products and accessories.
Just three years later, the iPhone would change Apple’s course once again and the mini stores were quickly outgrown. Today, every mini store has been replaced by significantly larger locations.
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: September 7, 2013
Today: Johnny Was (Photo)
Architecture firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed Apple’s new store in the Stanford Shopping Center. With stunning floor-to-ceiling glass and a razor-thin roof that almost appears to float, the space offered a sneak peek into future store designs.
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: September 21, 2012
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: December 15, 2012
Before shoe retailer Aldo took over Apple’s old space in the Rockaway Townsquare, they operated the space pictured in a different wing of the mall.
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: November 8, 2008
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Pictured here occupied by the Lululemon-owned brand Ivivva, the location was vacated after the 2017 announcement that most of the chain’s stores would be closing.
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: February 14, 2015
Today: Sanraku Sushi (Photo)
Opened: October 16, 2004 – Moved: November 15, 2008
Opened: October 28, 2004 – Moved: October 22, 2011
Today: J.Jill
Today’s J.Jill shop is located just a street over from Apple’s more modern storefront.
Opened: November 6, 2004 – Moved: August 25, 2012
Today: Kay Jewelers (Photo)
While Apple remains anchored in the same mall they originally opened at in 2004, this store’s name change coincides with the shopping center’s rebranding in 2012 from Carousel Center to Destiny USA.
Opened: December 11, 2004 – Moved: April 4, 2009
Today: Five Guys
Opened: December 18, 2004 – Moved: October 16, 2010
Opened: March 18, 2005 – Moved: March 11, 2017
Today: Under Renovation
Having moved from one outdoor location to another only recently, Apple’s old space in the St. Johns Town Center has not yet finished being remodeled for a new tenant.
Opened: April 29, 2005 – Moved: September 24, 2016
Today: Under Renovation
The dated and cramped space Apple once occupied in the Bullring Shopping Centre is a far cry from the company’s replacement store, located in a magnificent 1879 bank building in the heart of Birmingham. Many newer Apple retail stores have repurposed culturally significant historic architecture instead of building new structures.
Opened: May 21, 2005 – Moved: December 1, 2012
Today: The LEGO Store (Photo)
Opened: June 4, 2005 – Moved: November 3, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
This store is pictured shortly before it closed late last fall.
Opened: June 25, 2005 – Moved: April 8, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Apple’s dramatically larger new store is located just two units to the right of the old one.
Opened: July 16, 2005 – Moved: September 9, 2017
Today: Galt Toys + Galt Baby (Photo)
Opened: July 16, 2005 – Moved: May 31, 2014
Apple moved from the basement of Portland’s Pioneer Place to an outdoor store seemingly inspired by the design of Apple Stanford before it.
Opened: July 30, 2005 – Moved: September 13, 2014
Today: Pottery Barn Kids (Photo)
Opened: August 27, 2005 – Moved: August 20, 2016
Today: The North Face (Photo)
Opened: September 24, 2005 – Moved: July 27, 2013
After Apple relocated directly to the left of their previous store, the old space was divided into two units, now occupied by Bose and Aldo shoes.
Opened: September 24, 2005 – Moved: September 2, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Opened: November 12, 2005 – Moved: September 24, 2016
Today: Tommy Bahama (Photo)
Apple The Gateway/City Creek Center
Opened: November 19, 2005 – Moved: November 17, 2012
Today: Under Renovation
Opened: November 19, 2005 – Moved: August 6, 2016
Today: Sunsations (Photo)
Pictured here occupied by Lounge LA, this space is now home to Sunsations.
Opened: February 4, 2006 – Moved: December 8, 2012
Opened: March 4, 2006 – Moved: June 22, 2013
Today: Ann Taylor (Photo)
Opened: March 11, 2006 – Moved: September 16. 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
This store is pictured shortly before it closed late last fall.
Opened: May 13, 2006 – Closed Permanently: September 15, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
One of only two Apple stores to ever permanently close without a replacement, this small location in Simi Valley, California was shuttered just before the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale.
Opened: June 3, 2006 – Moved: October 22, 2016
Today: Edge By Know Style (Photo)
Opened: June 6, 2006 – Moved: September 16, 2016
Today: Games By James & Air Traffic (Photo)
Opened: June 17, 2006 – Moved: September 2, 2016
Today: Go! Games & Toys (Photo)
Opened: June 24, 2006 – Moved: December 9, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
This store is pictured just after closing for the last time, one day prior to the grand opening of a new and expanded location.
Opened: June 24, 2006 – Closed Permanently: February 26, 2016
Today: Sony
The second of two Apple stores to close without replacement was located in Sapporo, Japan. After 10 years of operation by Apple, the space has been remodeled into a Sony store.
Opened: July 1, 2006 – Moved: September 10, 2016
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Opened: July 21, 2006 – Moved: April 25, 2015
Today: T-Mobile Signautre (Photo)
Just like the newly-opened location in San Francisco, T-Mobile’s Signature store in Miami Beach was once occupied by Apple before turning magenta. Apple built a new store after an agreement with the city failed to be met over a proposed expansion to the historic building.
Opened: September 9, 2006 – Moved: September 22, 2017
Opened: September 23, 2006 – Moved: May 20, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Opened: September 23, 2006- Moved: September 2, 2017
Today: Under Renovation
Opened: February 10, 2007 – Moved: August 12, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Prior to a name change and dramatic expansion in the WestQuay Shopping Centre last summer, Apple’s Southampton store was one of the smallest in the UK.
Apple The Domain/Domain NORTHSIDE
Opened: March 9, 2007 – Moved: November 11, 2017
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Opened: April 21, 2007 – Moved: September 16, 2017
Lone Tree, Colorado is the third and most recent city to see an Apple store transformed into a Tesla showroom.
Opened: July 7, 2007 – Moved: August 12, 2017
Today: Under Renovation
Last fall, 9to5Mac provided a full photo tour of Apple’s new store in Madison, Wisconsin. We also stopped by the company’s old location at the West Towne Mall, where the entire facade had been wrapped by a temporary wall.
Opened: July 26, 2008 – Moved: October 29, 2016
Today: Guess
Opened: July 26, 2008 – Moved: September 24 ,2016
Today: Under Renovation (Photo)
Opened: September 13, 2008 – Moved: November 24, 2017
Apple’s new Chadstone store became the first in Australia to feature the company’s modern retail design. The old space was quickly renovated by clothing retailer Witchery and has already reopened
Opened: September 27, 2008 – Moved: August 18, 2012
As of this article’s publication, Calgary’s Market Mall bears the distinction of housing the newest Apple store to have already vacated its original space. After only four years, the store was enlarged and moved to a more central mall corridor.
Across 2018 and in future years, Apple will undoubtedly relocate even more stores as existing locations continue to age. Programs like Today At Apple and the increasing demand for support and service in every store will necessitate ever-larger spaces, even as the physical size of Apple’s products shrink. Retail executive Angela Ahrendts recently noted that Apple stores have achieved “anchor status” in many malls. At a time when even large retailers struggle to stay afloat, Apple’s brick and mortar stores have become more important to the company’s success than ever before.
